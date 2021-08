Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Ericsson and MediaTek upgrade the uplink; Three UK overstates its 5G case; Prysmian is back to court. Nokia has combined with Vodafone on a machine learning product that runs on Google Cloud and, say its backers, can quickly detect and address network anomalies before they start causing serious problems for users. The Anomaly Detection Service is based on Nokia Bell Labs technology and is being rolled out across Vodafone's pan-European network, starting with Italy, where it has been deployed on more than 60,000 4G cells. Vodafone has high hopes of the product: It expects that around 80% of all its mobile network issues will be automatically detected and tackled by the software.