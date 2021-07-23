The Winnie Blues Release “Half Wide Awake, But Dreaming”, Announce Americana Fest Showcase

Both born in Australia, Alice Beatty and Cameron Potts actually met here in the US for the first time, at a show in New York City for another Nashville based Australian, Ruby Boots. I wanted to hear more about their story of connection, reconnection in Nashville, getting married and releasing a full length album together. Their ten-track record, Half Wide Awake, But Dreaming was just released last week and if you listen to The Local Brew Hour on WMOT, you’ve likely heard some of their songs. They recorded at Dog House Studios in Nashville with producer Nick Bullock. Half Wide Awake, But Dreaming feels like modern day folk meets the classic country sounds of the 60s and 70s. The Winnie Blues were announced in the first round of official Americana Fest showcases earlier this week.