Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

The Winnie Blues Release “Half Wide Awake, But Dreaming”, Announce Americana Fest Showcase

wmot.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoth born in Australia, Alice Beatty and Cameron Potts actually met here in the US for the first time, at a show in New York City for another Nashville based Australian, Ruby Boots. I wanted to hear more about their story of connection, reconnection in Nashville, getting married and releasing a full length album together. Their ten-track record, Half Wide Awake, But Dreaming was just released last week and if you listen to The Local Brew Hour on WMOT, you’ve likely heard some of their songs. They recorded at Dog House Studios in Nashville with producer Nick Bullock. Half Wide Awake, But Dreaming feels like modern day folk meets the classic country sounds of the 60s and 70s. The Winnie Blues were announced in the first round of official Americana Fest showcases earlier this week.

www.wmot.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
State
Tennessee State
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Newton John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wide Awake#New York City#Australian#Wmot#Dog House Studios#Americana Fest#The Winnie Blues#Aussies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Music
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Lindsey Graham tests positive for Covid-19 and has had ‘flu-like symptoms’ despite being vaccinated

CNN — Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina announced Monday that he has tested positive for Covid-19 despite being vaccinated and has experienced “flu-like symptoms,” but said that he now has only “mild symptoms” and is very glad he had been vaccinated because “without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now.”
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA gymnast Jade Carey wins Olympic gold in floor exercise final

Jade Carey took home her first Olympic medal after capturing gold in the women's individual floor exercise final Monday at the Tokyo Olympics. Carey, 21, was the second to compete on the floor, twisting, tumbling and flipping her way onto the top spot on the podium. Carey, who failed to win a medal in the individual all-around and the vault finals, placed first with a score of 14.366, ahead of Vanessa Ferrari, of Italy, who won silver with a score of 14.200. Mai Murakami, of Japan, and Angelina Melnikova, of Russia, tied for bronze with a score of 14.1665.

Comments / 0

Community Policy