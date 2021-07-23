Jeremy O. Harris Finds Heaven in His Wardrobe
I remember thinking that nakedness was more punishment than clothes. Like most things in the Bible, to my young self, the bad thing always seemed to be more pleasurable and more practical. Why should Adam or Eve have been relegated to a life of witnessing the brilliant shifts in the fur of a velvet-horned deer or the wild plumage of a bird-of-paradise adorned only in their nakedness? Sitting in a garden and taking in the ways in which the peacock could perform his dance of feathers or a snail outgrow its shell before slipping into a new one would have inspired enough envy in me to destroy the garden too. If the punishment was clothes, the chance to protect oneself from the world outside of the garden, the womb, then it felt like no punishment at all.www.harpersbazaar.com
