Larimer County, CO

Cameron Peak Burn Scar Alerts

1310kfka.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chair of the Larimer County Board of Commissioners has made a declaration of disaster emergency due to the current and anticipated impacts from the dangerous post-fire, flash flooding, debris flows and mudflows in the Cameron Peak Burn Scar. You can sign up for alerts at nocoalert.org, SMS updates from nocoalert.org text LCEVAC to 888777 or FLOOD2021 to 888777 and there are recovery resources for those impacted by the 2021 flooding in the burn scar and the 2020 cameron Peak Fire: larimer.org/emergency/recovery/wildfire-resources.

