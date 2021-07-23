Cameron Peak Burn Scar Alerts

Thanks to a flash flood warning from National Weather Service, there was time to evacuate camping areas and prepare in other areas affected by flooding in the Dollar Ridge burn scar in Duchesne County on Saturday. While the area, including the Promised Land Resort, was hit hard, it was thankfully not as significant as the flooding from 2019. Duchesne County Emergency Manager Mike Lefler explains that Saturday’s flooding did do some damage to Timber Canyon Road but thankfully it is still passable unlike in 2019. The campground was evacuated in time and the effect of the storm and flooding on the campground and lodge was minimal. There has been a lot of mitigation work done to protect infrastructure and that made a difference. Lefler urges all to pay attention to the weather and warnings issued and to always use extra caution in drainage areas and narrow canyons due to the potential for flash flooding.