You start Tribes of Midgard with the ability to play as two classes, a ranger or as a guardian. If you’re looking to try more of a ranged class, we recommend the ranger, but if you prefer an aggressive melee tank, the warrior class is an excellent choice. There are eight classes that you can play in the game, but you need to unlock the other six by completing certain challenges in the game. This guide details how to complete all of these challenges to unlock all of the classes in Tribes of Midgard.