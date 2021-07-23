Cancel
Think Digital Wallet Not Digital Identity

By Tracey Follows
I’ve been discussing with colleagues working in and around digital identity, the need to shift our language from digital identity to digital wallet. This is because there is confusion in the marketplace now about what is or isn't a digital identity and who or who is not, in control of it.

TechnologyComputer Weekly

Government launches consultation on plans for UK digital identity market

The government has launched a consultation on its latest plans for the use of digital identities in the UK. The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) wants to gather the views of interested parties on proposals to “make digital identities as trusted and secure as official documents”. The...
Internetcrowdfundinsider.com

Digital Identity Verification Can be Improved by Adopting Consumer-Centric, Layered Approach: Trulioo Report

As noted in a release shared with Crowdfund Insider:. “In particular, it explores how adopting a consumer-centric and layered approach to digital identity verification according to specific markets is a key component in reducing onboarding friction, increasing security and forging stronger customer relationships.”. The “Driving Consumer-Centric Digital Identity to Speed...
Cell Phonessecuritymagazine.com

Going passwordless: Future-proofing your digital identity

In early 2021, a list of leaked passwords was found on a popular hacker forum. Dubbed RockYou2021, the list contained 8.4 billion passwords, a shockingly high number considering it is almost double that of the total number of active internet users around the globe1. To put the significance of this into further context, the Chief Executive Officer of Colonial Pipeline testified this June that the massive cyberattack that took place against the company was caused by the theft of one single password2. Since the company’s system did not have a multifactor authentication solution in place, the hackers were able to access the company’s critical assets using the password alone, paralyzing transportation across the United States’ eastern seaboard.
U.K.ElectronicsWeekly.com

UK Government aims to make digital identities secure and legal

The Government is planning to boost the legal status of digital identities to make them “as widely recognised as driver’s licences and bank statements”, according to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), which is seeking “Easily recognised trust-marks to be issued for digital identity products to build public confidence.”
Cell Phonessecurityboulevard.com

Building Digital Trust with Machine Identity Management

While digital transformation has been underway for many years now, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic made it an overnight business necessity. As organizations were forced to move their operations and workforces online, it became increasingly clear that the key to surviving and emerging stronger out of the crisis is to go digital. Soon, the “digitize or die” realization gave birth to a new momentum that powered digital innovation, helping organizations create unique customer experiences and unlock new growth opportunities. According to Mckinsey’s Global Survey of Executives, the COVID-19 crisis led to companies adopting digital or digitally enabled products by a whopping seven years in 2020, unlike anything the world has seen before. Today, from financial services to healthcare to power and utilities, organizations across the spectrum are aggressively digitizing their operations to meet evolving market and consumer expectations.
Economybiometricupdate.com

Consumer digital identities need more privacy protections, says Mastercard Exec

Executive Vice President of New Digital Infrastructure and Fintech at Mastercard, Robert Schukai, laid out a need for better privacy standards and advanced technologies to protect digital identities, speaking in keynote address at the virtual Secure and Private Compute Summit on July 6. Schukai says Mastercard is invested in homomorphic...
InternetPosted by
pymnts

How Identity Has Become The ‘Linchpin’ Of The Digital Economy

Not so long ago, identity wasn’t really an area of concern in the financial services ecosystem, or the economy at large. Fast-forward a decade and several thousand data breaches later, and these identity abuses have had a profoundly persuasive effect on the industry when it comes to ensuring that the person on the other side of the screen is actually who they say they are. In fact, Jumio’s Chief of Digital Identity Philipp Pointner told PYMNTS that the industry has both matured and been pushed by the necessities of the moment.
Technologyworldfinancialreview.com

How Can Digital Wallet Help Grow Your Business

As the name suggests, Digital Wallet contains credit and debit card information in a digital format in mobile applications. A famous example of a digital wallet is Google Pay. Digital wallets are easy to set up and use. The setup requires a user to load their bank’s credit or debit card into the digital wallet of their choice, and one can pay on the go (by tap and pay), online, or make in-app purchases.
Small BusinessSFGate

MK Decision Partners with IDology to Integrate Real-Time Identity Verification Into Its Digital Account Opening and Loan Origination Platform

SAN DIEGO (PRWEB) July 27, 2021. MK Decision (MK) announced today that it is partnering with IDology, a GBG company, to introduce real-time identity verification into its digital account opening and loan origination platform. Together, MK and IDology streamline community financial institutions' Customer Identification Program and Customer Due Diligence processes by verifying applicant identities when applying for deposit accounts, credit cards, indirect loans, and personal loans.
BusinessForbes

To Win In Digital, Companies Must Prioritize Digital Trust

Rodger Desai is the founder & CEO of Prove. It's no secret that our lives are becoming more digital every day. In the past year, trillions of transactions moved online — for example, we saw a 200% surge in new mobile banking applications in April 2020 alone. Retail, healthcare and even grocery all accelerated from in-person to digital interactions, with the retail sector, in particular, seeing online commerce grow 44% in 2020.
Internetbeincrypto.com

Unlocking Digital Identities In Web 3.0 With Litentry’s Hanwen Cheng

BeinCrypto spoke to Hanwen Cheng, CEO of Litentry, about digital identities and security on the web. The Litentry platform and its token have been receiving positive buzz in the altcoin world recently. At the time of writing, the LIT token was at $2.29. Litentry is a decentralized identity aggregator that...
Internethelpnetsecurity.com

Consumer attitudes towards various digital identity authentication methods

With concerns around online fraud and identity theft rising, consumers expect businesses to utilize new technologies to protect them online. According to research from Trulioo, 84% of people believe that businesses will need to rely more on automated fraud protection to protect customers as fraudsters become more sophisticated. The research...
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

CIBC's Digital Identity Verification Makes It Faster And Easier To Open New Accounts Online

New and existing clients can now verify their identity online without the need to speak with a CIBC representative in person or by phone. TORONTO, July 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Today CIBC announced a new digital identity verification option, enabling prospective CIBC clients in Canada to verify their identity in minutes, without the need for a trip to the banking centre or to speak to a client care representative to open new accounts online. Utilizing machine-learning algorithms, digital verification technology offers fast, easy and secure onboarding for new CIBC clients through the CIBC website or mobile banking app.
Marketsinvesting.com

Digital Culture: A Story of Digital Awareness According to AAX

Digital Culture: A Story of Digital Awareness According to AAX. Cryptocurrencies have evolved as user behavior has shifted more towards digital technologies. The cryptocurrency space is hard to navigate due to the abundance of cryptocurrencies that continue to flood the market. Current cryptocurrency providers need to educate participants in the...

