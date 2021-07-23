Robert Hackett

SPOKANE, Wash. (PRWEB) August 02, 2021. Proven Compliance Solutions Inc. (PCS), recognized throughout the industry for its excellence in North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) Reliability Standards compliance consulting services, is pleased to announce the addition of Kenneth (Kenn) Lamb, P.E. to its staff as NERC Consultant for Operations & Planning Standards. Kenn joins PCS after spending eighteen years in the industry as a Transmission Operations Engineer, Transmission Planning Engineer, and Distribution Engineering Manager that included NERC regulatory matters, along with studies, dynamic analysis, and reliability assessments associated with the NERC O&P Standards. His expertise includes power system operations and planning, resource interconnections, Protection & Control, and system studies, as well as being a former NERC certified Transmission Operator.
