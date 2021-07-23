The 7 hardest cuts from Jets Wire's pre-training camp 53-man roster prediction

It’s been a very active off-season for Joe Douglas, Robert Saleh and the New York Jets with plenty of names coming and going via free agency and the draft. With that being the case and the start of NFL training camps being just around the corner, we thought we’d take the (considerable) time to walk you through every single player currently listed on the Jets official roster. Some names you’ll know like the back of your hand, others will sound familiar, and a few might even have you asking “who the heck is that guy”.