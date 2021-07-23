Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The 7 hardest cuts from Jets Wire's pre-training camp 53-man roster prediction

By Tyler Calvaruso
USA Today
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTraining camp is the place for players to establish themselves as contributors and lock down roster spots. It is also the place where NFL dreams sometimes go to die. The Jets can only carry 53 players once the beginning of the regular season arrives — a far cry from the 90 they currently have in the building ahead of training camp. New York would likely prefer to keep more than 53 players around considering the talent it has at One Jets Drive, but that is not how things work in professional football.

jetswire.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Phillips
Person
Ronald Blair
Person
Bennett Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football#Jets Wire#Del S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLjetnation.com

Who the Heck is That guy? Jets Complete Pre-Camp Roster Run-Down

It’s been a very active off-season for Joe Douglas, Robert Saleh and the New York Jets with plenty of names coming and going via free agency and the draft. With that being the case and the start of NFL training camps being just around the corner, we thought we’d take the (considerable) time to walk you through every single player currently listed on the Jets official roster. Some names you’ll know like the back of your hand, others will sound familiar, and a few might even have you asking “who the heck is that guy”.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers has 3-word answer about playing for Packers

Will Aaron Rodgers be playing for the Green Bay Packers this season despite all the holdout drama? He was asked that question on Tuesday and gave a 3-word response. Rodgers was part of a foursome competing in a televised golf match called “The Match” on Tuesday. He was asked by announcer Brian Anderson whether he will be quarterbacking the Packers in Week 1 this season.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Former Texans LB Arrested on Child Indecency Charges in Texas

Barkevious Mingo, the former Houston Texans linebacker who signed with the Atlanta Falcons this offseason, was arrested in Texas this week on a charge of indecency with a child and sexual contact, according to Arlington Police Department records. Mingo was arrested Thursday on the second-degree felony charge, which carries a...
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Former Houston Oilers O-Lineman Passes Away: NFL Tracker

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are all about "meat-and-potatoes'' moves ... and those are ongoing. ... Updated by the minute, our Texans Tracker will keep you up to date with everything happening at NRG Stadium. JULY 12: CARTER PASSES AWAY Former Houston Oilers offensive lineman David Carter passed away over...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...
NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: NFL Franchise Threatening Move To Austin, Texas

The state of Texas is currently home to two NFL franchises – the Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Texans. Could there soon be a third?. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Seth Wickersham, the Buffalo Bills could threaten a move to Austin, Texas. The Bills are reportedly unhappy with their stadium situation.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Saints’ Sean Payton pours out frustration over Michael Thomas’ baffling decision

Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints will be flipping over a new chapter in the franchise’s history, as they are about to experience what life is like for them after the Drew Brees era. It’s not looking so good for them right now, though, especially with the news of wide receiver Michael Thomas being expected to miss at least the early portion of the 2021 NFL season to recuperate from an ankle injury.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers loves 69

Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers sure does love the number 69. No. For real. Aaron Rodgers-69 is now a thing. During this years training camp, offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (who happens to wear the number 69) decided to treat Rodgers with his very own Aston Martin golf cart. The cart has numerous features for the Packers QB, including a tag with the label “MVP”.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Vikings Legend Says Packers Made 1 Big Mistake With Aaron Rodgers

Rivalries never die. Even though he hasn’t played for the Minnesota Vikings in two decades, John Randle has some thoughts on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. In an interview with PopCulture, Randle addressed the ongoing acrimony between Rodgers and the Packers organization. The Hall of Fame defensive lineman thinks Green Bay made one major misstep in its relationship with the MVP quarterback.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Release Quarterback After Veteran Signing

The Seattle Seahawks made a series of roster moves at the quarterback position on Sunday. The NFC West franchise has officially announced the signing of veteran quarterback Sean Mannion. The Seahawks announced the signing of the 29-year-old quarterback on Sunday. Mannion, a third-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers under fire again for allegedly throwing teammates under the bus

The entire drama surrounding Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers won’t die down anytime soon. And we’re all for it. Right?. Rodgers may have inadvertently brought himself another wild controversy after his recent comment on the release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow. The star quarterback called Kumerow the Packers’ second-best WR. In an interview with ESPN, Rodgers voiced out his absolute disgust.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Drew Brees drops truth bomb on potential NFL return

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees called it a career after the 2020 NFL season. But, of course, that never stops people from wondering whether or not a player will wind up deciding to return. However, it looks like Brees is actually done for good and won’t be returning if...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Gardner Minshew Reveals His First Impression Of Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow remains a long shot to make the Jacksonville Jaguars final roster, but the former quarterback turned tight is impressing his teammates with his work ethic. Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew appeared on Chris Long’s podcast last week. The personable quarterback revealed his early impressions of Tebow in Jacksonville. “We...
NFL247Sports

Deshaun Watson trade: Miami Dolphins could move Xavien Howard for Houston Texans quarterback

Trade speculation attached to Deshaun Watson continues to grow leading into the season and league insiders consider a move by the Houston Texans imminent as their franchise player remains one of the NFL's most intriguing trade options should he be cleared of sexual misconduct allegations in time to play this fall. The former first-round pick is preparing to play this season, despite not attending Houston's OTAs or mini-camp earlier this summer. The Miami Dolphins are in the mix and have a lucrative trade piece, according to ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, who says it's only a matter of time before Watson is moved elsewhere.

Comments / 0

Community Policy