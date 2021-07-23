Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Friday, July 23

By Carter Breazeale
The Falcoholic
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s Friday. We’re tired, but we’ve got links. Training camp starts in under a week, so we have plenty of camp-centric content for you to digest whilst ignoring emails. Sad news for the Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets yesterday, as it was announced that former Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Greg Knapp had passed away after a cycling accident. Knapp was well-regarded as “one of the good guys” in the NFL, and will certainly be missed around the league, and here at The Falcoholic.

www.thefalcoholic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Jones
Person
Cliff Matthews
Person
Kevin Knight
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons#Falcons Dl Cliff Matthews#British#Audio Visual#Falcoholic Live#The Falcoholic Podcast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cowboys Jerry Jones laughs as the Dolphins pay the price

It was tough, but letting Byron Jones walk was the right decision. The group of defensive backs on the Dallas Cowboys roster has been mediocre for quite some time. Owner Jerry Jones selected many cornerbacks over the years, but none played as well as the athletic freak from Connecticut. With...
NFLSteelers Depot

Report: Mike Tomlin Was ‘Absolutely Heartbroken’ Steelers Couldn’t Re-sign RB James Conner

Not surprisingly, the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t re-sign running back James Conner during the offseason after the former third round draft pick out of Pittsburgh went through another overly disappointing season in 2020. Conner ultimately wound up signing a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals for $1.75 million in April and he’s now expected to get quite a few touches with them in 2021. While the Steelers seemingly had no interest in re-signing Conner, head coach Mike Tomlin reportedly was sad to lose the running back this offseason.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

NFL Player Arrested and Cut By Team After Disturbing Accusations Surface

The Atlanta Falcons removed veteran linebacker Barkevious Mingo from its lineup over the weekend after he was arrested in a Dallas, Texas, suburb. Mingo was charged with indecency with a child - sexual contact and turned himself into the Arlington police on Thursday, July 8. The incident allegedly happened in 2019 but it didn't come to the attention of authorities until January 2021.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Two former Seahawks now facing felony charges

Last week two former Seahawks were involved in off-the-field legal issues. Frank Clark was charged from a March incident involving a weapons violation. Barkevious Mingo with a child sex offense accusation. Fortunately for the Seahawks neither player has been a part of the organization for at least a couple of...
NFLPopculture

TJ Watt Engaged to Sister-in-Law Kealia Ohai's Former Teammate Dani Rhodes

TJ Watt is going to be a married man. The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker went to Instagram to reveal that he is engaged to Dani Rhodes. Rhodes is a professional soccer player who most recently played for the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women's Soccer League. Her former teammate is Watt's sister-in-law Kealia Ohai, who is married to JJ Watt.
NFLNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Search Warrant Reveals Details in Barkevious Mingo Indecency With a Child Case

The alleged incident reportedly took place on July 4, 2019, and was reported earlier this year. NFL player was entertaining a young relative and the child's best friend when the incident was alleged to have taken place. The player's lawyer says the accusation is a lie; expressed disappointment the NFL...
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Ryan Shazier’s Paralyzing Injury Changed His Life (And Bank Account)

American football linebacker Ryan Shazier is a walking contradiction. He officially retired a Pittsburgh Steeler in 2020, but he hadn’t played since 2017. He was known as one of the biggest hitters in the game, but he struggles to tackle his adolescent son. That Shazier is a contradiction should come...
NFLchatsports.com

Steelers Rumors: Big Ben Roethlisberger Getting Benched? N’Keal Harry Trade Rumors + TJ Watt Engaged

Pittsburgh Steelers rumors are red hot around the future of Ben Roethlisberger, and the insane comments from Mike Tannenbaum on ‘Get Up!’ didn’t help. Tannenbaum said that Big Ben will not even make it through the first-half of the 2021 NFL Season. N’Keal Harry trade rumors are popping off after he requested a trade from the New England Patriots - should the Steelers trade for him? Steelers Talk host Thomas Mott breaks down the latest Steelers news and rumors, including TJ Watt’s engagement, on today’s video! Help us get this channel growing as quickly as possible! The more subscribers we get, the more shows we can do - https://www.
NFLYardbarker

Former Steelers WR Suspended by CFL Team

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant has been suspended from the Canadian Football League, the Toronto Argonauts announced. Bryant, 29, signed with the Argonauts on Jan. 25. Head coach Ryan Dinwiddie said over the weekend that the suspension is passport related as the Canadian-USA border continues to open after the COVID-19 pandemic.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Troy Aikman Shares His Thoughts On Cowboys Hiring Dan Quinn

After giving up a franchise record 473 points in 2020, the Dallas Cowboys hired former Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn as their defensive coordinator. The hire was praised by many Cowboys fans and non-fans alike, and Cowboys legend Troy Aikman was no exception. Appearing on The Michael Irvin Podcast...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...
NFLPopculture

Julio Jones and Roddy White Accused of Aiding Illegal Marijuana Operation

Julio Jones and Roddy White are being accused of aiding in an illegal marijuana operation. According to Larry Brown Sports, a cannabis business called Genetixs filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court which had the name of Jones, White and his company SLW Holdings Inc. Genetix accuses Jones and White, former Atlanta Falcons teammates, of going behind the company's back to work for John Van Beek. Larry Brown Sports reports the Van Beek allegedly cultivated and grew cannabis for sale on the illegal black market.
NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
NFLCBS Sports

Falcons' Younghoe Koo gets vehicle stolen, pleads with thief to return cleats: 'I won't even be mad'

Younghoe Koo did not have the best weekend. He walked out to his black Jeep Grand Cherokee on Sunday to discover it wasn't where he parked it, nor was it anywhere in sight. It turns out it had been stolen -- he pointed out on his Instagram account -- ruining his day entirely. But for as much as Koo was upset someone decided to swipe his Jeep, he was that much more concerned about the tools of his trade that were inside the vehicle.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Richard Sherman back to the Seahawks should still happen

There are going to be people that do not like what I have to say here. I am OK with that. Every person should be able to have their own opinions. But just hear me out before you dismiss this. The fact is that Richard Sherman has been involved in some off-the-field issues recently but that doesn’t mean he shouldn’t play football again.
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Release Quarterback After Veteran Signing

The Seattle Seahawks made a series of roster moves at the quarterback position on Sunday. The NFC West franchise has officially announced the signing of veteran quarterback Sean Mannion. The Seahawks announced the signing of the 29-year-old quarterback on Sunday. Mannion, a third-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out...
NFLUSA Today

Falcons to pay $22 million in dead money to nine former players

The Atlanta Falcons were lucky to land the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 draft because without the money to sign any major free agents, it was their only real shot to add blue-chip talent this offseason. Fans had to watch as the team traded away All-Pro wideout Julio Jones just to clear enough cap space to sign its nine-player rookie class.

Comments / 0

Community Policy