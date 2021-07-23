Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Friday, July 23
It’s Friday. We’re tired, but we’ve got links. Training camp starts in under a week, so we have plenty of camp-centric content for you to digest whilst ignoring emails. Sad news for the Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets yesterday, as it was announced that former Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Greg Knapp had passed away after a cycling accident. Knapp was well-regarded as “one of the good guys” in the NFL, and will certainly be missed around the league, and here at The Falcoholic.www.thefalcoholic.com
Comments / 0