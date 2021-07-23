Why July 23rd Matters in Rock History

Here’s a look at what’s going on in today’s rock news. -Nickelback has a message for fans who have been anxiously awaiting the release of their next album: Don’t hold your breath. While bassist Mike Kroeger confirms he and his bandmates are currently working on the follow-up to 2017’s “Feed the Machine,” he notes they’re taking their time to make sure they don’t make a “sh*tty record.” The reason Nickelback has the luxury of a deadline-free recording process is the band’s members are also their own bosses, Kroeger says. “We’ve been managing ourselves for about a year,” he reveals. Has Nickelback peaked already? Are fans lost when a band takes too long between albums?