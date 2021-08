The New Jersey Devils got a second 1st-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft by sending Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac to the New York Islanders a few days before the trade deadline. It was a deal that worked out for everyone. Palmieri played a key role in the Islanders run to the semi-finals, and Zajac added a veteran presence to the bottom six that could come in and out of the lineup at any time. The Devils ate half of Zajac and Palmieri’s salaries, and really only got the pick in the deal.