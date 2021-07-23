Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

ECB’s Wunsch: PEPP discussion will take place after the summer

By Dhwani Mehta
FXStreet.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe discussion on the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) will take place after the summer, the European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Pierre Wunsch said in an interview with CNBC on Friday. “Not comfortable committing to forward guidance for such a long time.”. “Would have pleaded for an escape clause in...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecb#Investment Decisions#Ecb#Pepp#The European Central Bank#Cnbc#Qe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
Related
Businesskitco.com

ECB buys more bonds than countries sell to cap yields

FRANKFURT, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank bought many more bonds in the last two months than the euro zone's top four countries sold, in an effort to cap borrowing costs for a bloc still recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, data showed on Monday. The ECB bought 134.7...
WorldFXStreet.com

ECB’s de Cos: Will consider keeping bond-buying flexibility after pandemic

The European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member and Spanish central bank chief Pablo Hernandez de Cos said that the central bank consider keeping some of the flexibility of its emergency bond-buying program when it transitions to other asset purchases after the Covid crisis. Key quotes (from Bloomberg) Uncertainty in...
EconomyFXStreet.com

ECB's Wunsch: ECB should phase out PEPP next March

Based on the current economic projections, the European Central Bank (ECB) should phase out the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP) next March, ECB policymaker Pierre Wunsch told Reuters on Friday. "If you want to be responsibly consistent, then based on our growth forecasts you end in March," Wunsch said. "But...
Businessactionforex.com

Euro Yawns After ECB Meeting

It has been a very quiet day for the euro. In North American trade, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1772, up 0.01% on the day. On Thursday, the ECB met for the first time since releasing its strategy review. The markets were buzzing ahead of the policy meeting, as ECB President Christine Lagarde had telegraphed to the markets that the central bank would align its forward guidance with the review.
WorldFXStreet.com

ECB policymakers not expecting to make decision on PEPP in September – Reuters

Citing three sources with knowledge of the matter, Reuters reported on Friday that European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers do not expect to make a decision on possible changes to the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) at September's meeting. Sources further noted that a decision on PEPP was more likely in...
BusinessNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Watch Christine Lagarde Speaking After the ECB's Latest Rate Decision

[The stream is slated to start at 08:30 ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is giving a press conference after the bank's latest monetary policy decision. The euro zone central bank revised its forward...
BusinessUS News and World Report

TEXT-Lagarde's Statement After ECB Policy Meeting

(Reuters) - Following is the text of European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde's statement after the bank's policy meeting on Thursday:. Link to statement on ECB website: https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pressconf/2021/html/ecb.is210722~13e7f5e795.en.html. Good afternoon, the Vice-President and I welcome you to our press conference. At today’s meeting, the Governing Council focused on two main...
Businesskitco.com

The ECB says its PEPP will run at a faster pace

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. ECB changes guidance on interest rates in support of the new, symmetric inflation target. The ECB leaves all...
Businessinvesting.com

Euro Attempts to Steady After Hit From ECB's New Dovish Guidance

Investing.com – The euro attempted to stage a rebound on Thursday, after falling to more than three-month lows following the European Central Bank’s unchanged monetary policy and new forward guidance that many believe could keep interest rates lower for longer. EUR/USD fell 0.16% to $1.1773 after trading as highs as...
Business104.1 WIKY

German business group says ECB rates policy threatens euro

BERLIN (Reuters) – The European Central Bank’s (ECB) decision to keep interest rates at record lows for even longer to boost sluggish inflation threatens monetary stability in the 19-member euro zone, a German conservative business group said on Monday. The ECB said last month it would not hike borrowing costs...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Fed meeting will take place

EUR USD -0.04%. On Tuesday, the US dollar index fell for the second day in a row. Investors doubt the U.S. The Federal Reserve will announce plans to tighten its monetary policy at its meeting today. A rate increase of 0.25% is not expected, as well as a decrease in the volume of monthly redemption of government and mortgage bonds. Now it is $ 120 billion per month. U.S. yield 10-Year Bond is now near a 6-month low at 1.24% per annum. The British pound continued to rise thanks to the authorities' statements to lift restrictions on tourists from the United States and the European Union, who were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Recall that on July 19 in Britain, restrictions on local residents were lifted. This did not have a negative impact on the epidemiological situation. The euro fell slightly this morning on the back of a decline in the GfK Consumer Confidence indicator in Germany (-0.3). In Canada, today there are important data on inflation for June. Their outlook is positive, contributing to a slight current gain in the Canadian dollar.
Personal FinanceStreetInsider.com

ECB to lift bank dividend restrictions after Sept

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will lift restrictions on bank dividend payments and share buybacks beyond September, it said on Friday, clawing back a crisis measure that forced lenders to retain capital during the pandemic. "The latest macroeconomic projections confirm the economic rebound and point to reduced uncertainty,...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, SafeMoon & Bitcoin – American Wrap 02 August

SafeMoon Price Prediction: SAFEMOON drops 27%, but any rebound should be sold. SafeMoon price shaped a descending triangle pattern since the May collapse, with the May 19 low of $0.00000261 serving as the horizontal support for the triangle. Finally, on July 28, SAFEMOON logged a daily close below the May 19 low, triggering the bearish pattern. Despite the oversold condition on the daily RSI, the outlook for the altcoin is still bearish as the previous price contraction will lead to further price expansion.
Marketsinvezz.com

AUD/USD: RBA interest rate decision preview

The AUD/USD pair has formed a bearish flag pattern. It also formed a double-top pattern ahead of the RBA interest rate decision. The bank is expected to leave interest rate unchanged and sound dovish. The AUD/USD price retreated slightly as traders focused on the upcoming Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA)...

Comments / 0

Community Policy