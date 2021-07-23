ECB’s Wunsch: PEPP discussion will take place after the summer

EUR USD -0.04%. On Tuesday, the US dollar index fell for the second day in a row. Investors doubt the U.S. The Federal Reserve will announce plans to tighten its monetary policy at its meeting today. A rate increase of 0.25% is not expected, as well as a decrease in the volume of monthly redemption of government and mortgage bonds. Now it is $ 120 billion per month. U.S. yield 10-Year Bond is now near a 6-month low at 1.24% per annum. The British pound continued to rise thanks to the authorities' statements to lift restrictions on tourists from the United States and the European Union, who were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Recall that on July 19 in Britain, restrictions on local residents were lifted. This did not have a negative impact on the epidemiological situation. The euro fell slightly this morning on the back of a decline in the GfK Consumer Confidence indicator in Germany (-0.3). In Canada, today there are important data on inflation for June. Their outlook is positive, contributing to a slight current gain in the Canadian dollar.