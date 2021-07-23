Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

WTI consolidates gains below $72.00 as recovery loses momentum

By Eren Sengezer
FXStreet.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWTI is staying relatively calm following two-day rally. Crude oil inventories in the US rose last week. Eyes on Baker Hughes' weekly US Oil Rig Count data. After suffering heavy losses at the start of the week, crude oil prices managed to rebound sharply in the previous two days. The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI), which fell to its lowest level since May 24 at $65.06 on Tuesday, gained nearly 8% in the second half of the week before going into a consolidation phase. As of writing, WTI was posting small daily gains at $71.80.

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Crude Oil Price#Wti Overview#Today Daily#Trends Daily#Daily Pivot Point
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
OPEC
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Markets
News Break
Oil Prices
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Energy Industryfxempire.com

Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Tightening Supplies, Rising Demand Alleviating COVID Concerns

U.S. West Texas Intermediate and international benchmark Brent crude oil futures finished higher on Friday, led by the global benchmark which topped the $75 a barrel level, putting it in a position to challenge its July top at $76.79 over the near-term. Meanwhile, U.S. crude was supported as domestic supplies tightened further after shrinking to the smallest levels since January 2020.
BusinessFXStreet.com

US Dollar Index starts the week offered around 92.00, looks to data

DXY gives away part of Friday’s gains and returns to the 92.00 area. US 10-year yields move higher and approach the 1.25% level. ISM Manufacturing, final Markit’s Manufacturing PMI next of note. The greenback sheds part of last Friday’s advance and returns to the 92.00 neighbourhood when tracked by the...
Energy IndustryUS News and World Report

Oil Prices Fall on Worries Over China Economy and Higher Crude Output

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Monday on worries over China's economy after a survey showed growth in factory activity slipped sharply in the world's second-largest oil consumer, with concerns compounded by a rise in oil output from OPEC producers. Brent crude oil futures slid by 74 cents, or 1%,...
MarketsFXStreet.com

EUR/USD renews upside towards 1.1900, German, US statistics eyed

EUR/USD consolidates recent losses near one-month high, refreshes intraday top. DXY tracks Treasury yields to south as Senators haggle over infrastructure spending. China growth worries join covid woes, Sino-American jitters to challenge greenback bears. German Retail Sales for June, US ISM Manufacturing PMI for July awaited for fresh impulse. EUR/USD...
StocksFXStreet.com

Market update: USD consolidates at lows

Market News Today – USD up from 1-month lows (USDIndex 92.00 from 91.75 Friday) – Chinese & Asian stock markets rise, despite weak Chinese PMI & other Asian data. US equity markets closed lower on Friday (-0.54% USA500 4395) led by -7.56% fall for AMZN. Yields closed the week down at 1.239%. Overnight – HSBC beat earnings significantly, adding to good news from other European banks. AUD housing market still hot, JPY consumer confidence ticks up, German Retail sales bounce back significantly. Gold down again at 1808, USOil also down, but up from a test of 72.00, earlier.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD starts recovery, dollar trim gains

EUR/USD started a decent recovery from the 1.1750 zone. It broke a major bearish trend line at 1.1830 on the 4-hours chart. Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair gained pace above the 1.1800 level and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours). It surpassed a major bearish trend line at 1.1830. The upward move gained pace above the 1.1850 resistance.
MarketsFXStreet.com

EUR/GBP Price Analysis: 50-SMA capping the recovery below 0.8550

EUR/GBP’s four-day recovery triggers a falling wedge breakout on the 1D chart. A rally towards the 200-DMA at 0.8767 cannot be ruled out in the medium term. RSI has turned lower but remains comfortably above the midline. EUR/GBP has stalled its recovery momentum on Monday, consolidating Friday’s sharp rebound above...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD Price Analysis: Remains on the defensive, around 1.2465-60 region

A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any impetus to USD/CAD on Monday. Neutral technical indicators on the daily chart warrant some caution for aggressive traders. Sustained weakness below the 1.2400 mark will set the stage for additional near-term losses. The USD/CAD pair struggled to capitalize on Friday's modest...
MarketsFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Consolidating just below 1.1900

Markit upwardly revised its Manufacturing PMIs for the EU and Germany. US ISM Manufacturing PMI is expected to have improved to 60.9 in July. EUR/USD is neutral-to-bullish, still needs to break above 1.1920. The EUR/USD pair trades higher in range this Monday, still developing below the 1.1900 level. The shared...
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Bulls consolidate gains below 1.0550

AUD/NZD embraces the previous session’s gains on Monday. Cross rebounds toward daily support near 1.0530. Momentum oscillators indicate underlying bearish sentiment. AUD/NZD recovers part of its previous session’s losses on Monday’s Asian session. The pair opened lower, albeit recovered t quickly to touch the high of 1.0540. At the time...
Energy IndustryForexTV.com

Oil Prices Slide As China's Manufacturing Slows

Oil prices fell more than 1 percent on Monday after a survey found that growth in factory activity slipped sharply in China, the world’s second-largest oil consumer. Brent crude oil futures for October delivery fell 99 cents, or 1.3 percent, to $74.42 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for September settlement dropped 117 cents, or 1.6 percent, to $72.78 a barrel.
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD lower as RBA in focus

AUD - Australian Dollar. Friday’s session delivered another daily fall for the Australian dollar as AUD/USD retreated from slightly above 0.7400 to 0.7330 throughout trade. The moved characterized a tough week for the domestic unit, as it failed to capitalize on broad based US weakness in the market. With the USD index touching one-month lows on Friday and finishing 0.7% down for the week, the Australian dollar was down 0.3% on the weekly chart when valued against its US counterpart. As ongoing lockdowns continue to weigh on the currency and with the Queensland government announcing a snap 3-day lockdown on Friday, investors will be closely watching this week's RBA meeting and adjusting their expectations for Q3 GDP.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Bitcoin price slumps 5% as recent rally begins to cool

The run-up in bitcoin (BTC, -3.9%)‘s price witnessed during the final days of July is facing pressure from sellers looking to cash in their profit amid tensions over a proposed U.S. infrastructure bill’s language. The pullback from Saturday’s top of around $42,400 to current prices of around $39,500 is likely...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CHF extends sideways grind around 0.9050 after Swiss data

USD/CHF is moving sideways following last week's decline. Annual CPI in Switzerland edged higher to 0.7% in July as expected. US Dollar Index stays relatively calm around 92.00 ahead of US data. The USD/CHF pair closed in the negative territory for five straight days and lost more than 100 pips...
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD surrenders intraday gains, trades around 1.3900 ahead of US data

GBP/USD witnessed some intraday selling near the 1.3930-35 region on Monday. A combination of factors extended some support and helped limit any further slide. Investors look forward to the BoE policy decision on Thursday for a fresh impetus. The GBP/USD pair retreated nearly 50 pips from daily swing highs and...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Will Delta derail the economic recovery?

The Friday payrolls data in the US is going to dominate the relative importance of data releases this week, even if it shouldn’t because July conditions were still in transition and then complicated by the Delta surge. Looming over it all is the Delta Gloom we saw on Friday, not a Delta Panic that drives equities down but enough to revive risk-off sentiment, even if it failed to lift the US dollar by much.
Trafficfxempire.com

Crude Oil Weekly Price Forecast – Crude Oil Continus to See Upward Pressure

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has initially pulled back during the week but found the $70 level to be supportive enough to turn things around and show signs of life again. By the end of the week, we have turned around completely to threaten the $74 level. After forming that massive hammer during last week, it is obvious that the buyers are stepping into pick this market up and as selling is all but impossible. (In fact, I would not be a seller until we break down through that hammer.) Because of this, I think it is only a matter of time before we break above the recent highs and go looking towards the $80 level as demand will continue to outstrip supply in the foreseeable future.
RetailFXStreet.com

EUR/USD bounces back after strong German Retail Sales data

US stock futures started the month on a positive note as investors price in robust economic recovery and strong corporate earnings. The Dow Jones rose by more than 150 points while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indices rose by more than 0.65%. According to FactSet, 59% of all companies in the S&P 500 have already published their Q2 earnings. Of these firms, 88% have reported a positive revenue surprise while the blended earnings growth rate was 85.1%. This was the fastest growth since 2009. Other firms that will publish their quarterly results this week are Square, Leggett & Platt, Vordano Realty Trust, Take-Two Interactive and NXP Semiconductor among others.

Comments / 0

Community Policy