WTI consolidates gains below $72.00 as recovery loses momentum
WTI is staying relatively calm following two-day rally. Crude oil inventories in the US rose last week. Eyes on Baker Hughes' weekly US Oil Rig Count data. After suffering heavy losses at the start of the week, crude oil prices managed to rebound sharply in the previous two days. The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI), which fell to its lowest level since May 24 at $65.06 on Tuesday, gained nearly 8% in the second half of the week before going into a consolidation phase. As of writing, WTI was posting small daily gains at $71.80.www.fxstreet.com
Comments / 0