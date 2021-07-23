Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

3 Ways to Collect Social Security Benefits Even if You've Never Worked

By (Katie Brockman)
Quad Cities Onlines
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRetirement is becoming more and more expensive, and Social Security benefits can help boost your income in your senior years. However, not everyone is eligible to collect Social Security in retirement. In order to qualify for benefits, you need to have worked and paid Social Security taxes for at least 10 years before you claim. If you haven't worked that long, you're not eligible for benefits based on your work record.

qconline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Income#Retirement Savings#Retirement Age#Fra#Americans#The Motley Fool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Security
News Break
Economy
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
Businesskoamnewsnow.com

3 Steps to Claiming the $3,895 Max Monthly Social Security Benefit

In 2021, the largest possible Social Security benefit is $3,895 per month. Chances are, you probably aren’t eligible for it. The maximum benefit goes up each year. If you aren’t retiring for a while, it could be much higher by the time you do. But in all likelihood, you won’t get the maximum benefit in the year you retire, either. If you want to try, there are three steps you need to take — and you must complete all three of them.
EconomyPosted by
MarketRealist

How Much Is the Social Security Cost of Living Increase for 2022?

For the approximately 65 million Americans who are slated to receive benefits from Social Security this year, the state of the Social Security Administration’s funding is an important concern. Article continues below advertisement. For several years, analysts have warned that Social Security was expected to “run out” by 2035 (meaning...
BusinessPosted by
The Oregonian

Liz Weston: Certain pension programs will reduce Social Security benefits. Is yours one?

Dear Liz: I am a retired teacher. My wife works in the private sector. She will retire when she is 70 and start to collect Social Security at that time. Currently, I receive a teacher pension. In addition, I have 40 quarters of private-sector work. I may receive a small Social Security benefit after the windfall elimination provision. May I receive Social Security spousal benefits in place of my own Social Security benefits?
Personal FinanceMissoulian

How to Navigate 1 Major Social Security Dilemma

Claim benefits early or wait? That's the big question on a lot of seniors' minds when it comes to signing up for Social Security. Your monthly Social Security benefit is based on your wages during your highest-paid 35 years in the labor force, and you can claim that benefit once you reach full retirement age (FRA). For anyone born in 1960 or later, FRA is 67.
Income Taxkoamnewsnow.com

1 Social Security Move Absolutely Everyone Should Make Every Year

If retirement is a long way off, maximizing your Social Security benefits might not be on the top of your to-do list. But whether you’re retiring in two decades or two years, there’s a simple thing you need to do every year to make sure you get the checks you deserve. Here’s what it is.
Economyjocoreport.com

Social Security Matters – Disability vs. Survivor Benefit

By Rusty Gloor, National Social Security Advisor at the AMAC Foundation, the non-profit arm of the Association of Mature American Citizens. Dear Rusty: I have a question regarding Social Security. I’m 54 and applying for disability. I’ve had rheumatoid arthritis since I was 19. My son, 16 years old, receives survivor benefits from my deceased ex-husband. We were married for 20 years. I was told by Social Security that my monthly payments, if they found me eligible for disability, would be $1418 a month. When would I be eligible to collect my ex-husband’s Social Security benefit? He made considerably more income over the years and his benefit will be a good deal more than my projected $1418. Signed: Disabled Widow.
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

Don't Rely on Social Security to Fund Your Retirement

Claiming Social Security at the end of a long 40-year career is still possible, but might not pack the same punch as it did for our grandparents. Benefits were once responsible for covering the lion's share of costs in retirement. Based on recent projections, however, the probability of the same being true for today's millennials seems tenuous at best.
EconomyDallas News

Not the same: Supplemental Security Income is a welfare program

This is going to be a column about the Supplemental Security Income, or SSI. In other words, it will NOT be a column about Social Security. Supplemental Security Income and Social Security are two entirely different government programs. They really have nothing to do with each other, other than the fact that they are both managed by the Social Security Administration.
Personal FinanceDemocrat-Herald

3 Reasons to Keep Your Retirement Savings Outside a Retirement Account

Keeping your retirement savings in a 401(k) or IRA can save you money on taxes and make the task of saving a little easier. But in a few rare instances, these accounts could actually make life more difficult for you. Below, we'll look at three scenarios where you're better off keeping your money out of tax-advantaged retirement accounts and consider where you might want to put it instead.
Businesskoamnewsnow.com

How Inflation Is Killing Social Security Quicker

Social Security is in a world of trouble. According to its 2020 Trustees Report, the program’s trust funds are expected to run out in 2035, slashing benefits by around a quarter. While the trustees have not yet released their 2021 report yet, a memo released last November indicates that the COVID-19 pandemic probably knocked another year off the trust funds’ lifespan.
Personal Financebigrapidsnews.com

SOCIAL SECURITY: Change your direct deposit information online

The most convenient way to change your direct deposit information with us is by creating a my Social Security account online at www.ssa.gov/myaccount. Once you create your account, you can update your bank information from anywhere. We are committed to protecting your personal information, so we take steps to verify...
Georgia StateForbes

Do Teachers And Public Workers Without Social Security Lose Out? A New Analysis Says, ‘Sometimes’

Conventional wisdom says that the reason for public sector pension plans’ poor track record on funding levels is that benefit levels are simply too high, causing politicians to kick the can down the road perpetually. In Illinois, for example, “Tier 1” teachers can retire at any age, after 35 years of service, without any reduction to their benefit, and receive 75% of their pay with automatic 3% increases each year. As a bonus, they can add to their service calculation two years of unused sick leave, as well as non-vested time spent teaching out-of-state, if they pay the employee contribution (but not the employer cost) for that service. You simply can’t beat that in the private sector, even considering Social Security benefits.

Comments / 0

Community Policy