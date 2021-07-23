Cancel
Celebrities

Tommy Dorfman reintroduces herself as transgender

 10 days ago

Washington [US], July 23 (ANI): Hollywood actor Tommy Dorfman, who starred as Ryan Shaver in Netflix's '13 Reasons Why' and is set to direct an adaptation of Mason Deaver's 'I Wish You All the Best', has recently confirmed that she's a trans woman. According to E! News, in an interview...

Who is Tommy Dorfman’s husband Peter Zurkuhlen?

AFTER opening up about her transition, Tommy Dorfman has announced a "redefined" relationship with her husband. The 13 Reasons Why actress has been married to Peter Zurkuhlen, a long-time partner, since November, 2016. Here's what you need to know. How old is Peter Zurkuhlen and what's his background?. Born on...
Tommy Dorfman Came Out As Trans And Says It’s “Liberating”

Tommy Dorfman, the 29-year-old Atlanta-born actor best known for portraying Ryan Shaver in the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, gave fans one more reason to stan this week when she made her public debut as a trans woman. “It’s funny to think about coming out, because I haven’t gone anywhere,” Dorfman said in an interview with TIME published on July 22. On the same day, the actor also posted a moving Instagram photo from her shoot with TIME where she stuns in a bold red dress. “I view today as a reintroduction to me as a woman, having made a transition medically. Coming out is always viewed as this grand reveal, but I was never not out. Today is about clarity: I am a trans woman. My pronouns are she/her. My name is Tommy.”
'13 Reasons Why' Star Tommy Dorfman Comes Out as Trans Woman

Dorfman posted on Instagram on Thursday, proudly announcing: “Thrilled to reintroduce myself as the woman I am today.”. “I’m especially grateful to every single trans person who walked this path, broke down barriers, and risked their lives to live authentically and radically as themselves before me,” the post continued. “Thank you to all the trans woman that showed me who I am, how to live, celebrate myself, and take up space in this world.”
Tommy Dorfman Would Like to Clarify

Hollywood began to take notice soon after I published my debut novel Detransition, Baby — which follows a trans woman, a cis woman and a trans woman who has detransitioned as they try to form an unconventional family—in early 2021. One of the calls was from the actor Tommy Dorfman. I figured Tommy would ask about a role in a potential adaptation. But no—it turned out Tommy just wanted to connect with me as a fellow queer storyteller trying to navigate the waters of the film industry and a culture in flux. We talked for two hours: it was a rare, genuine call from an artist who simply wanted to bond over telling stories.
