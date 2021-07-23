ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

The Search for Homeless Solutions

pbshawaii.org
 2021-07-23

Cover picture for the articleHawaiʻi continues to search for solutions to its homeless crisis, which may worsen as the...

www.pbshawaii.org

Comments / 0

Related
cbslocal.com

Oakland Offers Rent Subidy To Help Reduce Homelessness, Gentrification

OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) — Aimed at reducing gentrification and homelessness and improving equity, Oakland has embarked on a pilot program that pays a portion of a resident’s rent for 18 months, city officials announced Tuesday. The program started this summer and subsidizes 200 households. More than 70% of Oakland’s homeless...
OAKLAND, CA
Napa Valley Register

In response to homeless Bowl article

I usually enjoy my morning read of the Napa Register while having breakfast. However, this particular morning, my reading almost caused me to spit out my coffee and drop my morning cereal in shock and amazement. The article in question about being homeless in Napa, “Move to shut down the...
NAPA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawai I
klcc.org

City Club of Eugene: Homelessness

Seeking Solutions: The State of Our Homelessness Crisis. In August 2021, the number of homeless people in Lane County was counted as 3,115—but in that month, only 42 people were moved into housing. The local shelters could provide an additional 851 beds, but 2,222 people had nowhere to go. A...
EUGENE, OR
KMBC.com

Homeless shelter creates unique solution for extra winter capacity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As it gets colder, and morehomeless people are forced to the streets, shelters are again looking for ways to expand. City Union Mission's family shelter is trying something completely new, pods for the homeless. “This idea came to mind, a Murphy bed style that will fall...
KANSAS CITY, MO
unothegateway.com

Pandemic continues to contribute to homelessness

Recent homeless encampment sweeps have created challenges for shelters around Omaha to ensure housing as winter nears. Over 2,000 people in Nebraska are estimated to be without housing on any given day. With a lack of affordable housing in Omaha, people like Richard Thomas Jr. see themselves back in emergency shelters multiple times before finding permanent housing. Thomas said he’s been at the Sienna Francis homeless shelter for the past year.
OMAHA, NE
WHEC TV-10

Homelessness on the rise in Rochester region

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — If you feel like you’ve seen more people sleeping under bridges and begging for money, you’re right. Our community is experiencing a surge in homelessness and the agencies they try to help them, are running thin on resources. "We are finding encampments in places we never...
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
citywatchla.com

A Different Perspective on Homelessness

There is no humane, fair, and logical solution to what is going on. Actually, there may be a solution, but I haven't heard it proposed so far -- and it's something for another chapter and a deeper dive into the facts. But right now, the public discourse is all wrong.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kingstonthisweek.com

Residents homeless as property shuttered

Some 20 people were left without a home Friday when authorities shuttered a King Street West property, citing fire hazards and building code violations. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. The property, actually a series of three addresses, had earlier last week been...
HOMELESS
argonautnews.com

Serving Homeless Veterans

Westchester Elks Lodge receives $10,000 Focus Grant. The Department of Veteran Affairs asked the Elks to focus on serving the homeless veterans in cities (Los Angeles is among the top eight) where the number of homeless veterans is the highest. The Elks then created the Focus Grant, a competitive $10,000 grant given to local lodges that want to provide a project addressing the veteran homeless issue.
LOS ANGELES, CA
arcamax.com

In Norristown, tents are seen as a solution to homelessness. Many disagree

PHILADELPHIA — When people facing homelessness in Norristown call Montgomery County officials for help, they’re told shelter is in short supply. So, they are issued tents. The idea enrages advocates in the municipality about six miles outside Philadelphia, who see this as an inadequate response to homelessness, which is increasing countywide.
NORRISTOWN, PA
Union Leader

Somersworth homeless encampment cleared

SOMERSWORTH — Public welfare officials said Monday that tensions have eased now that the operation to clear the Willand Pond tent city in Somersworth is largely complete. Police officers entered the woods off Route 108 Monday morning at 9 a.m. and escorted the remaining 12 residents off the site, while a van stood by to offer transportation for most of them to the Warming Center of Strafford County a short distance away.
SOMERSWORTH, NH
bookriot.com

The Treatment of Homelessness in Contemporary Fiction

Homelessness is one of the great issues of our time. In the USA, as of 2021, there are over half a million people experiencing homelessness. Actually, this number is likely even larger: it’s virtually impossible to count all the people who are experiencing what is known as “hidden homelessness.” This includes things like couch-surfing or resorting to temporary accommodations like hostels. Recent circumstances, such as the various refugee crises around the world and the precarious situation created by COVID-19, have exacerbated this problem.
HOMELESS
blueinkreview.com

A Homeless Panic: The Homeless Experience in America

Many know the homeless in this country only as a statistic. In his memoir, author James Howard Lough adds a human face to the cold figures by recounting his time on the streets in Boston. Lough’s decline into homelessness is relatively painless initially. He has a car which, until it...
HOMELESS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Homeless camping ban exposes Austin's need for long-term housing solution

AUSTIN, Texas — Rudolph Williamson is one of many experiencing homelessness the streets of downtown Austin. “Some people are homeless not by choice, but by force,” said Williamson. Finding a place to sleep is a daily struggle for the 60-year-old. He says it is becoming impossible with local enforcement of...
AUSTIN, TX
southstpaul.org

Homeless Supply Drive

The South St. Paul Police Department is partnering with West St. Paul Police Department and Dakota County to gather donations for a Homeless Outreach event on November 18 at the Wentworth Library, 199 Wentworth Ave E, West St. Paul, MN form 1:00-3:00 PM. You can also drop-off items in the lobby at South St. Paul City Hall, 125 3rd Ave.
SOUTH SAINT PAUL, MN
wiproud.com

Help for the homeless this winter

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Cold, winter weather will be here soon enough. It can be a dangerous time for people who don’t have consistent, reliable shelter. With November underway, the Catholic Charities Warming Center is now open. It’s a place where people who don’t have a place to stay can have...
LA CROSSE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy