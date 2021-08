Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Everlane’s Summer Sale is still in full swing, and there are still plenty of deals to still be had, including this Sport Soft-Shell Jacket from the brand’s Uniform collection. Now 30% off, the jacket is made using ReTech, Everlane’s high-performance recycled nylon stretch fabric. The sporty silhouette makes the jacket with you to the gym or basketball court, but it will also pair just as nicely with chino shorts or jeans as you run around town this fall.