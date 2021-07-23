Cancel
‘Hell Let Loose’ review: a gritty WW2 gem for hardcore shooter fans

By Andy Brown
NME
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s get it out of the way: Hell Let Loose is brutal. There are certain multiplayer games that demand patience – and a hint of masochism – to really get into. Some – like League Of Legends, like Starcraft – have a near-vertical learning curve more suitable for mountaineers than gamers.

#Hardcore#Ww2#Guns#Hell Let Loose#Saving Private Ryan#Starcraft#Hq#Company Of Heroes
League of Legends
Technology
Video Games
World War II
Video Gamessoftpedia.com

Cris Tales Review (PS5)

As already stated in previous reviews, this year the indie scene is looking much more promising and creative than the AAA market. Another game that reinforces this statement is Cris Tales, that although may remind you visually of Japanese RPGs, was actually developed by a small team in Colombia. Coffee and anime… read on to find out if this brew is indeed heavenly.
Video GamesComicBook

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Preview: A Xenomorph-Blasting Shooter for Hardcore Fans

Whenever you look to make a game based off of the ever-popular Alien film franchise, there are always two routes that you can go down. The first option involves leaning into the horror-focused roots of the series found in the original Alien film. Within the past decade, Alien: Isolation opted to go about this method and gave fans a memorable experience that featured the same sweat-inducing moments that were seen on the big screen back in 1979.
Video GamesPosted by
Android Police

Contra blasts its way onto mobile as a side-scrolling shooter, and so far fans aren't happy

Contra is a classic run and gun shooter from Konami that has seen many followups since its debut in 1987 as an arcade game. It would seem Konami saw fit to lend the license to Tencent, so TiMi Studio developed a free-to-play interpretation of the classic sidescrolling shooter. It's called Contra Returns, and it's now available on the Play Store. As you can guess, this is a gacha game that's packed with in-app purchases, as well as a VIP system, and worse yet, user reviews are pretty negative thanks to the game's aggressive permissions.
Video Gamescriticalhit.net

This Russian Sport Shooter is a Huge Witcher Fan…

Well, here is something awesome you don’t see every day…. Russian sports shooter and Witcher fan, Vitalina Batsarashkina, was tossed a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, while sporting a medallion from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, during her event. Evidently, everyone that knows the Olympic Russian shooter is well...
Video Gamesthenerdstash.com

Hell Let Loose: Tips for Beginners

Hell Let Loose is a 50vs.50 military simulation game set in World War II and it is not welcoming when you start as a measly recruit. With a new update accompanying the game as it leaves early access, you might find yourself jumping into the atmospheric and bloody battlefields. So to make sure you don’t get turned into mincemeat, allow me to give you some beginner tips on how to survive and possibly thrive in Hell Let Loose.
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

Hell Let Loose Launches on PC Today

Today Hell Let Loose 1.0 update is now available. With 100 players fighting in WW2 in giant epic battles. Players will choose from 14 roles and take on different aspects during the war. Work together or fall as one. Hell Let Loose key features. The brutality of the War in...
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Blightbound 1.0 Review – A Gaunt And Gritty Grind

Grinding is a pretty delicate balance in games. If you include too much, or not enough, or the wrong kind, you can really throw people for a loop. Blightbound upsets that careful balance, but only slightly. But that’s all it takes! If the pacing, or the difficulty, or the drop rate fall out of sync, you can end up in a nasty slog. All the separate pieces are present, they just don’t hang together quite right, at least not for me. Whether this same ingredient list makes you a complete meal is another matter altogether.
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Hell Let Loose finally gets version 1.0

After a year in Early Access on PC, the epic 50 versus 50 strategic multiplayer shooter Hell Let Loose has received version 1.0. Hell Let Loose, a World War II strategic squad shooter from Team 17 and Black Matter, is now available on Steam. After less than a year in Early Access and ten upgrades, Hell Let Loose releases version 1.0, which includes furious 50 vs. 50 action spread over 11 maps that faithfully portray some of the war’s most significant and renowned engagements on both the Western and Eastern Fronts.
Video Gamesplayer.one

Try a New WW2 Experience in Hell Let Loose

There have been a lot of first-person shooter video games themed around World War 2. Hell Let Loose is offering a new experience with different gameplay. The game is available on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5. To give you an idea of what the game is all about,...
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

The Ascent review: a fun cyberpunk shooter that takes a while to warm up

Having previewed top-down cyberpunk shooty RPG The Ascent a little while back, I thought it was just all right at the time. But now that I've plugged myself into the mainframe for many hours, I see that it takes time for The Ascent's mechanical heart to get the blood pumping. After it's limbered up, this game is often a great time.
Video Gamesab-gaming.com

Hell Let Loose Deploys Onto The Eastern Front

Hell Let Loose, the WW2 strategic squad shooter from developer Black Matter has fully launched after spending two years in early access. Hell Let Loose brings the horror of frontline warfare to players, taking them from the bloody beaches of Utah and Omaha to the hell of Stalingrad. Its quiet…too...
Video GamesNME

‘Life Is Strange: True Colors’ players can join LARP sessions with Steph

Life Is Strange: True Colors will let you play arcade games and join LARP sessions with the character, Steph. Square Enix recently released a brand new promotional video for the upcoming Life Is Strange title, ‘Welcome to Haven Springs!’, guiding the player through the game’s setting with the help of side character Steph Gingrich.
Video GamesNME

‘Hell Let Loose’ will receive four updates a year after leaving early access

Black Matter has said that it will continue releasing updates for Hell Let Loose at a similar rate to to the current schedule when the game leaves early access. Black Matter’s CEO, Max Rea, spoke to PCGamesN about how Hell Let Loose will continue once it leaves early access today (July 27). Regular content releases will be spaced out about three months apart in the same way they have during the game’s early access period.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Hands On: The Ascent - A Gritty Cyberpunk Action-RPG Shooter That Will Keep You Coming Back

If you’re familiar with the cyberpunk genre – be it Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner or games like Shadowrun, or CD Projekt Red's troubled release, you can probably already imagine what the world of The Ascent has to offer. It’s got hacking, body modification, artificial intelligence, overcrowded nightclubs, lots of violence, neon-lit streets and it’s all against the backdrop of a gritty metropolis in crisis after the Mega Corporation that owns you has collapsed. It’s now of course your job to find out what’s going on.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

The Ascent review - a breathtaking cyberpunk world in thrall to a tedious RPG-shooter

The Ascent teems. Its tiered alien megacity is one of the liveliest cyberpunk settings I've explored, always crawling with people and machines, whether you're massacring mutants in the sewers or gazing out from a boardroom window. Admittedly, it also teems with cliches and callouts to the usual canonical works: William Gibson's phrase "high tech, low life", which flickers on displays throughout like a sorcerer's incantation; Blade Runner's flourescent umbrella handles and melancholy synth score; pirouetting holostrippers from any number of seedy sci-fi saloons; an Oriental faction who worship honour and wield katanas. This is not one of your transgressive, norm-busting punk fictions - even Ruiner, its closest cousin, is a bolt from the blue by comparison. But what The Ascent's world lacks in imagination and bite it almost makes up for in scale and an exhaustive, toymaker's commitment to the fine details.
Video Gameshardcoredroid.com

Pixel Art Horror Game Skeler Boy Funded on Kickstarter

Up-and-coming game creator Maniac Boy Studio reached the Kickstarter goal for its pixel-art horror game Skeler Boy. The campaign began at the start of June and managed to raise $7.9k by July, officially funding the game. Skeler Boy is an open-world horror exploration game inspired by movies from the 70s...
Video GamesGamespot

Pokemon Unite Speedster Guide: Move Lists, Stats, And Strategies For All Speedster Type Pokemon

Looking at the roster of available Pokemon in Pokemon Unite, you may find yourself drawn to the speedier members of the roster. MOBA veterans who play classes like Assassin will fit in nicely here, while brand-new MOBA players may be keen on the Speedster's ability to move quickly around the battlefield and hold their own against any opponent.Be warned though, newcomers: most of these Pokemon are classified as "expert" difficulty for a reason. You may want to figure out the game's flow with another type first. If you don't want to wait and think Speedster is the class for you, these tips will have you running circles around your competition.

