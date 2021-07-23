SAMMY HAGAR And MICHAEL ANTHONY Look Back On VAN HALEN's 'The Best Of Both Worlds'
July 20 was the 17th anniversary of the release of "The Best Of Both Worlds", the second greatest-hits album by VAN HALEN. The compilation features material recorded with lead vocalists David Lee Roth and Sammy Hagar, but omitting Gary Cherone's three-year tenure with the band. Prior to "The Best Of Both Worlds" release, Hagar reunited with VAN HALEN, and the band subsequently recorded three new tracks to include on the album.blabbermouth.net
