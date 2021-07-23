10 Things You Didn’t Know about “Hunting Atlantis”

There are annoying characters in just about every decade whether they’re in a comedy, horror, action, or even drama. For some reason, these characters are deemed as necessary, but a lot of us would rather see them go away since at some point it doesn’t make any sense to keep them. But somehow they continue to be a part of the movie, usually because taking them out before the movie even started would have been a huge problem. But in a lot of cases, these characters could have been easily replaced during the writing of the script with someone else and it wouldn’t have been a big issue. People would likely have enjoyed the movies all the same without these characters and wouldn’t have known the difference. To be fair, some of them aren’t that bad, but the fact is that they’re either expendable or they outlived their usefulness after a few key scenes at best. Getting rid of them wasn’t really an option, but shoving them to the side did help occasionally.