Four adjacent properties in Hackensack have been sold, with plans for a mixed-use project on the site, according to real estate firm NAI James E. Hanson. The properties are located at 89, 93, 95 and 107-109 Anderson St., and were purchased by Anderson Street Urban Renewal LLC, an affiliate of McGowan Builders. They are located in one of Hackensack’s Opportunity Zones and its Downtown Rehabilitation Zone. McGowan Builders has approval for the four lots to be assembled into one property, which will become a 60,000-square-foot building with 224 residential apartments and approximately 4,000 square feet of ground-floor retail.