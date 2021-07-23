The Powell Brothers ready their return to Park City
Blake and Taylor Powell, known as the country music duo The Powell Brothers, can’t wait to get back to Park City after a no-tour year due to COVID-19. “It’s been a strange year for everybody, but we’re back on our big summer tour right now and we’re thankful we’re coming to Park City,” said Taylor, who has played with his brother Blake at the Park Silly Sunday Market and the DeJoria Center over the past couple of years.www.parkrecord.com
