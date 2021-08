Courtesy of BRATTER PA, a SwimSwam partner. MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (July 22, 2021) — The Cali Condors today announced attorney Joshua Bratter’s BRATTER PA has signed on for a second year as the team’s 2021 International Swimming League (ISL) season sponsor. Led by General Manager and four-time Olympic gold medalist, Jason Lezak, the Cali Condors are one of four U.S. club teams competing in the ISL, which kicks off its third season in late August following the historic Tokyo Games. As part of the sponsorship, BRATTER PA will continue its collaboration on ISL-supported charity activities and will act as the official immigration law firm for the Cali Condors with Joshua Bratter as legal counsel.