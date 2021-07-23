Cancel
Latest Tales of Arise Trailer Focuses on Rinwell

By Kazuma Hashimoto
Siliconera
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBandai Namco has released a new character focused trailer for Tales of Arise. This new trailer features Rinwell and showcases how combat will function for the mage in Tales of Arise. Additionally, the trailer provides a bit of backstory and her involvement with the Silver Swords. While the video itself is fairly short, it demonstrates the fluid combat and flashy animations that will accompany Rinwell when engaging with enemies.

