Latest Tales of Arise Trailer Focuses on Rinwell

Join Crisbell on an adventure to reshape the future and change the world in Cris Tales, available now for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Stadia. Check out the launch trailer. Learn from the past, make decisions in the present, and alter the course of the future in Cris Tales, the game that is a love letter to JRPGs. Players can use Crisbell's amazing ability to slip between time periods to both aid citizens across Crystallis' kingdoms and perform surprise attacks on enemies. If Crisbell wants to save her magical world from the evil that threatens it, she must make use of her power to shape the past, present, and future while gathering allies that will help her in her quest.