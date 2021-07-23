Latest Tales of Arise Trailer Focuses on Rinwell
Bandai Namco has released a new character focused trailer for Tales of Arise. This new trailer features Rinwell and showcases how combat will function for the mage in Tales of Arise. Additionally, the trailer provides a bit of backstory and her involvement with the Silver Swords. While the video itself is fairly short, it demonstrates the fluid combat and flashy animations that will accompany Rinwell when engaging with enemies.www.siliconera.com
Comments / 0