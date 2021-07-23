Cancel
TikTokers Say This Drugstore Toothpaste Delivers Professional Whitening

By Elizabeth Denton
Teeth whitening has always been a trend, with people spending big bucks at the dentist or looking for over-the-counter options. But it feels like lately, folks want ultra-white teeth faster and cheaper than ever. Arm & Hammer Advance White Toothpaste is going viral on TikTok for just that. The “Extreme Whitening” toothpaste costs less than $4 and apparently, works so well folks are choosing it over pricier professional options.

