In recent months, few countries have suffered from COVID-19 more than India — where patients overwhelmed hospitals and the dead have been burned in mass funeral pyres. But now a new country in Asia has overtaken India when it comes to new cases: Indonesia. It’s logging more than 50,000 new cases per day — the highest rate in the world — and experts believe the true number of cases is actually much higher. The World’s Patrick Winn says the situation there is dire and emblematic of a COVID-19 surge sweeping all of Southeast Asia.