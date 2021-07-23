The Struggle Of Gloria Richardson

Celebration of life services will be held on July 23, 2021, at 11: 00 AM at Bethel Memorial AME Church, San Diego, California 92103. Reverend Harvey Vaughn, Senior Pastor. Gloria Fuller Grant was born February 3, 1927, in Detroit, Michigan to Sam and Cornelia Fuller. She graduated from Northwestern High School in 1944. She moved to San Diego in the early1960’s. She met and married Willie Lee Grant. (deceased) They were married for more than 40 years. Gloria received a Bachelor of Arts degree from National University. She retired from the Naval Oceanic Center after 20 years as a Technical Engineer and became an entrepreneur and businessperson. She owned and operated the first African American motel in San Diego known as the Ebony Inn Motel. She modeled professionally for several Department stores, also worked as a security detective for J.L. Hudson Department store in Detroit, Michigan. She was very active in her community with pageants, fashion shows and fundraisers. Deputy Mayor George Stevens proclaimed July 16, 2001, as “Gloria Grant Day ” She joined Bethel Memorial AME church on February 3, 1980, and served on many committees and in many ministries at Bethel. She was president of the Hospitality ministry and greeted members and visitors each Sunday morning with a gracious smile and good morning. Gloria was awarded the esteemed “Woman of the Year in 2001. Lately, she volunteered much of her time with the Hand In Hand Outreach, utilizing her organizational and fundraising skills as well as physical energy to serve others with love and kindness. One of her most cherished accomplishments was skydiving out of an airplane on February 24, 2020, at the young age of 93.WOW!!! Gloria transitioned from life to reward on July 8, 2021, at 6:05 AM. at Kaiser Permanente Hospital, San Diego. She is survived by 3 stepsons, 1 granddaughter, 6 nieces and many Christian and community friends.