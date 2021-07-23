4A State Softball Championship today on AM1590 and kwbg.com

Ajah Mills stands on second base shifting her focus from home plate to her third base coach. It is the eighth inning of the MAIS Class 6A fast pitch softball state championship and extra inning rules automatically advanced her to second base. Her teammate Amberly Aultman jogs to the plate and attempts a sacrifice bunt. However, a late throw down the third baseline allows her to make it to first while advancing Mills to third. Altman is thrown out attempting to steal second, but her effort provides the room Mills needs to score, giving Hartfield a one run lead. As the Hawks’ take the field in defense, the spectators take to their feet watching anxiously. Hartfield pitcher A. C. Singletary walks the first batter, placing Parklane runners on first and second. The young pitcher then forces pop outs of the last three batters – catching the final out in her own glove as Hartfield fans erupt into cheers.

SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO