3 Ways to Collect Social Security Benefits Even if You've Never Worked

In 2021, the largest possible Social Security benefit is $3,895 per month. Chances are, you probably aren’t eligible for it. The maximum benefit goes up each year. If you aren’t retiring for a while, it could be much higher by the time you do. But in all likelihood, you won’t get the maximum benefit in the year you retire, either. If you want to try, there are three steps you need to take — and you must complete all three of them.