Northumberland, PA

Chief: Bicyclist hit tractor trailer in Northumberland

By Justin Strawser jstrawser@dailyitem.com
Posted by 
The Daily Item
The Daily Item
 10 days ago

NORTHUMBERLAND — A bicyclist from Sunbury was treated and released from Geisinger after colliding with a tractor-trailer on Sunday evening in Northumberland.

Borough Police Chief C.L. “Butch” Kriner reported that Shane Bucher, 32, of Sunbury, was traveling out of Brickyard Alley onto Duke Street at 9:39 p.m. Sunday when Bucher’s brakes failed for an unknown reason. Bucher hit the side of a truck and was taken to Geisinger for treatment, he said.

The truck driver was not at fault, Kriner said.

— JUSTIN STRAWSER

The Daily Item

The Daily Item

Sunbury, PA
