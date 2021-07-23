Buffalo Development Will Feature the City's First Mobility Hub
A new housing development in Buffalo will be home to the city's first "mobility hub," designed "to encourage people to walk, bike, take public transit, carshare or any other form of eco-friendly transportation," reports Emily Nanko. "[I]n 2017, Buffalo became the first U.S. city to stop requiring development projects to include a minimum amount of parking. The zoning change also required a 'transportation demand management plan' for new developments over 5,000 square feet."www.planetizen.com
