The transatlantic air travel corridor between the U.S. and Europe continues to be known for its reputation of being cutthroat and popular as the demand for long-haul air travel surges. Several major airlines inaugurate new routes while firmly resuming flights on key routes across the pond to attract as many passengers as possible. Major airlines also utilize codeshare agreements to increase route connectivity and expand market presence to be more competitive. Virgin Atlantic is one of many major carriers that flies along the transatlantic air travel corridor and recently announced its brand new codeshare through London’s Heathrow Airport.