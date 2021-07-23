Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Top international official in Bosnia bans denial of genocide

Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oy2Gm_0b5f8kYG00

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina — (AP) — The top international official in Bosnia on Friday outlawed denial of genocide in the Balkan country to counter attempts by Bosnia’s Serbs to deny the scope of the 1995 massacre in Srebrenica, Europe's only post-World War II genocide.

The International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court for Former Yugoslavia declared the Bosnian Serb killings of more than 8,000 Bosniaks that took place in Srebrenica during the Bosnian War as genocide. But Bosnian Serb officials and neighboring Serbia have refused to accept the designation.

Valentin Inzko, the outgoing head of Bosnia’s Office of the High Representative, or OHR, imposed changes Friday to the country's criminal code, introducing prison sentences of up to five years for genocide denial and for the glorification of war criminals, including naming of streets or public institutions after them.

“Hate speech, the glorification of war criminals and revisionism or outright denial of genocide and war crimes prevent societies from dealing with their collective past, constitute renewed humiliation of the victims and their loved ones, while also perpetuating injustice and undermining interethnic relationships," Inzko, an Austrian diplomat, said in a statement. “All of this causes frustrations, makes the society chronically ill, and prevents the emergence of desperately needed reconciliation.”

As the top international body overseeing implementation of the peace agreement that ended Bosnia's 1992-95 war, the OHR has the authority to impose decisions or dismiss officials who undermine the post-war ethnic balance and reconciliation efforts among the Bosniaks, who are mostly Muslim, Bosnia's Serbs and Croats.

Inzko said he decided to use his powers after waiting for years for Bosnia's politicians to act. He cited a refusal by the Bosnian Serb assembly to withdraw decorations awarded to three convicted war criminals.

“The situation has gotten worse and is now getting out of hand,” he said, warning that lack of acknowledgment was “sowing the seeds” for new conflicts. "Therefore, I believe that it is now necessary to regulate this matter with legal solutions.“

The genocide in Srebrenica happened after Bosnian Serbs took control over the eastern enclave in July 1995. They executed Bosniak men and boys and dumped their remains into mass graves which were later dug out and reburied to cover the crime. The victims’ remains are still being unearthed and identified.

Bosniak politicians and the relatives of the victims hailed Inzko's decision, which was swiftly rejected by Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik, who is a member of Bosnia multi-ethnic presidency and the top politician in the Serb entity called Republika Srpska. Dodik threatened to launch a process of “dissolution" of Bosnia, the Klix news portal reported.

“Republika Srpska rejects this, genocide did not happen, Serbs must never accept this,” he said.

Dodik has repeatedly criticized the OHR and the West as biased against Serbs in Bosnia. The U.N. Security Council on Thursday rejected a resolution put forward by Serb allies Russia and China that would have immediately stripped the powers of the OHR in Bosnia.

Both Bosnian Serbs and Serbia, which backed the Bosnian Serbs during the war, have called the massacre a crime, refusing to acknowledge it was genocide.

Bosnian Serbs also have honored their wartime leader Radovan Karadzic and military commander Ratko Mladic as heroes, although both have been convicted of genocide and sentenced to life imprisonment by Hague-based tribunal. Murals featuring Mladic and Karadzic can be seen in many towns in Republika Srpska, which is the name for the Serb entity in Bosnia.

Inzko said his decision was not aimed at nations but individuals. Recognizing the guilt of individuals allows people to unburden themselves from the weight of the past, and move on towards a more promising future, he insisted.

In Sarajevo, the Bosnian capital, the prosecutor’s office said it would monitor any statements by individuals or groups and act in accordance with the legal changes.

Kada Hotic, from the Mothers of Srebrenica group for relatives of the victims, said such a law should have been brought earlier.

“I welcome the decision anyway,” she said. “Without acceptance, there is no forgiveness, and I will not forgive until someone pleads for forgiveness.”

The U.S. Embassy in Bosnia called Inzko's move “a starting point for more concrete debate and steps by local actors when it comes to practical implementation.”

“We must underscore that the genocide at Srebrenica is not a matter of debate, but of historical fact,” the embassy said in a statement. “It is time to truly turn to a future based on peace and mutual trust."

The human rights commissioner for the Council of Europe, Dunja Mijatovic, also welcomed the high representative’s action.

“We must protect the truth, promote reconciliation and educate future generations,” Mijatovic tweeted.

Inzko is leaving his post on Aug. 1 following his resignation in May after 12 years in office. He will be succeeded by Christian Schmidt of Germany.

“My conscience dictates that I have no right to end my term while the convicted war criminals are being glorified," Inzko said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
4K+
Followers
22K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Milorad Dodik
Person
Valentin Inzko
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genocide Denial#War Crimes#Balkan#Bosniaks#Austrian#Ohr#Muslim#Croats#Republika#Klix News Portal#The U N Security Council#The Bosnian Serbs#The Mothers Of Srebrenica#The U S Embassy#The Council Of Europe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
China
News Break
World War II
Related
LawBirmingham Star

Bosnian Prosecutor Launches Cases Under New Genocide Denial Law

SARAJEVO -- The prosecutor's office of Bosnia-Herzegovina says it has initiated several cases under a new law against the denial of genocide after it received complaints from citizens. Spokesman Boris Grubesic told RFE/RL's Balkan Service on July 28 that the complaints were filed after Valentin Inzko, the outgoing international High...
Agriculturecommunitynewscorp.com

Srebrenica genocide denial will soon become a criminal offense

Bosnian Muslims mourn at Ravne Bakije cemetery, where many victims of the genocide are buried. Image: EPA. Attempts to introduce genocide denial sanctions have repeatedly failed due to resistance from ethnic Serbian politicians. At the end of July, a regulation will come into force which provides for a minimum sentence of three years in prison.
PoliticsTimes Daily

Bosnia's outgoing international overseer urges new approach

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Western powers should adopt a new approach to promoting reconciliation in politically fragmented Bosnia to prevent nativist leaders from turning the Balkan country into a deserted wasteland, according to the top international overseer of a 1995 peace agreement. Support local journalism reporting on your community. *...
Immigrationtribuneledgernews.com

German courts allow Afghan asylum seekers right to remain more often

Berlin — Afghan asylum seekers in Germany are increasingly succeeding in their appeals to German courts to be allowed to remain in the country, according to Interior Ministry. Of 4,212 substantive decisions made between January and May this year, 3,203 applicants were granted protection in Germany, while 1,009 claims were...
KRMG

German court sets trial date for former Nazi guard, aged 100

BERLIN — (AP) — A German court has set a trial date for a 100-year-old man who is charged with 3,518 counts of accessory to murder on allegations he served as a Nazi SS guard at a concentration camp on the outskirts of Berlin during World War II. A spokeswoman...
Politicsourquadcities.com

New UN envoy to Bosnia faces angry opposition from Serbs

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A German diplomat on Monday took office as the top international envoy to Bosnia, facing opposition from the country’s Serbs, who have rejected both his appointment and a ban on genocide denial brought by his predecessor. Christian Schmidt took over from Valentin Inzko, an Austrian diplomat,...
PoliticsPosted by
KRMG

EU slaps sanctions on Nicaraguan first lady, 7 others

BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Union on Monday slapped sanctions on Nicaraguan first lady and Vice-President Rosario Murillo and seven other senior officials accused of serious human rights violations or undermining democracy, amid a crackdown on opposition politicians in the Central American country. EU headquarters said in a statement...
ImmigrationPosted by
KRMG

EU to aid Lithuania amid swelling migrant flows from Belarus

VILNIUS, Lithuania — (AP) — European Union officials on Monday pledged millions of euros to Lithuania to help it tackle a migrant crisis that it blames on the government of neighboring Belarus and its authoritarian president, Alexander Lukashenko. Ylva Johansson, the EU commissioner of Home Affairs arrived in Lithuania on...
PoliticsPosted by
KRMG

Activists: Belarus Olympian plans to seek asylum in Poland

TOKYO — (AP) — A Belarusian Olympic sprinter plans to seek asylum in Poland, an activist group said Monday, after the athlete alleged that her team’s officials tried to force her to fly home, where she feared she wouldn’t be safe from an autocratic government that recently was accused of diverting a plane in order to arrest a dissident journalist.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
KRMG

Pashinyan officially appointed Armenia's prime minister

YEREVAN, Armenia — (AP) — Armenia's acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has been officially appointed to the post by the country's president after Pashinyan's party won an early parliamentary election in June. The newly elected parliament convened for the first time on Monday, and Pashinyan's Civil Contract party, which has...
ProtestsPosted by
PBS NewsHour

German government condemns violence at Berlin COVID protests

BERLIN (AP) — The German government on Monday condemned an outburst of violence at weekend protests in Berlin against the country’s anti-coronavirus measures. More than 60 police officers were injured, some of them severely, police said. At least one journalist was also injured. It was not clear how many protesters...
CarsTruth About Cars

Europe Proposes Banning Internal Combustion Cars By 2035

Last week, the European Union proposed banning the sale of all new internal combustion vehicles starting in 2035. With several member nations proposing restrictions in the coming years, EU leadership feels it can accelerate the timeline to force electric vehicles as the de facto mode of transportation. The European Commission has suggested making it illegal to sell gas or diesel-powered vehicles in 14 years, with aims to reduce CO2 emissions produced by automobiles by 55 percent (vs 2021 levels) by 2030.
PoliticsPosted by
KRMG

Belarus sends reporter to prison over deleted chat messages

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — A court in Belarus convicted a journalist of insulting the president in messages in a deleted chat group and sentenced him to 1 1/2 years in prison, the Belarusian Association of Journalists said Monday. The verdict in the case against Siarhei Hardziyevich, 50, comes as...
Worldconchovalleyhomepage.com

Albania repatriates 5 women, 14 children from Syria

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania is repatriating five Albanian women and 14 children from Syria’s troubled Al Hol camp who were related to Albanians who joined Islamist extremist groups fighting in Syria and Iraq, the country’s prime minister said Saturday. Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and Interior Minister Bledi Cuci...
SportsPosted by
KRMG

Poland grants visa to Belarus Olympian who fears for safety

TOKYO — (AP) — Poland granted a visa Monday to a Belarusian Olympic sprinter who said she feared for her safety and that her team’s officials tried to force her to fly home, where the autocratic government was accused of diverting a flight to arrest a dissident journalist. An activist...
EnvironmentPosted by
KRMG

In heat emergency, southern Europe scrambles for resources

ATHENS, Greece — (AP) — A heat wave baking southeast Europe has fueled deadly wildfires in Turkey and threatened the national power grid in Greece as governments scrambled Monday to secure the resources needed to cope with the emergency. Temperatures reached 45 C (113 F) in inland areas of Greece...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Belarusian sprinter refuses to leave Tokyo

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - A Belarusian sprinter refused to get on a flight from Tokyo on Sunday after being taken to the airport against her wishes by her team following her complaints about national coaching staff at the Olympic Games. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, 24, sought protection from Japanese police at...
WorldUS News and World Report

German Warship Heads for South China Sea Amid Tension With Beijing

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany on Monday sent a warship to the South China Sea for the first time in almost two decades, joining other Western nations in expanding its military presence in the region amid growing alarm over China's territorial ambitions. China claims swathes of the South China Sea and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy