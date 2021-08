Her primary concern isn’t how well you can actually box. Good, bad, somewhere in the middle, that’s not the point for Andrea Nelson. She gravitates toward the boxers who put in the effort. That group has included elite competitors such as the two she’s trained who have gone through Olympic qualifying, Chris Ousley in 2016 and Briana Che during the most recent cycle. It also has included those with not nearly as much talent who nonetheless keep coming back to the gym, even after they’ve struggled through months of training just to get to the point where Nelson finally allows them into the ring to throw only jabs in one-punch sparring sessions.