'iPhone 13' max charging could get increased to 25W, claims sketchy rumor

By William Gallagher
Apple Insider
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA questionable report claims that certain models of the forthcoming "iPhone 13" family will support faster charging at 25W. Apple is unlikely to reintroduce chargers into its shipping iPhone boxes, but a new report says that it may sell a 25W one. Citing unspecified second-hand sources, the report further claims that some, but not all, "iPhone 13" models will be able to use the faster charger to its fullest.

