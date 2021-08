"I flew up to Minnesota this past weekend and it was a lot of fun," 2022 Texas running back and Minnesota commit Zach Evans said to GopherIllustrated. "I met up with quarterback commit Jacob Knuth, WR commits Kristen Hoskins and Ike White and commit Spencer Alvarez on Friday and we worked out in the indoor without any of the Minnesota coaches. It was great to workout with them and you kind of got to see the differences between some of the offenses that we all are running and the variation of routes. On Saturday, we had a fun scavenger hunt with the coaches. It was more laid back as there wasn't too much pressure there because it wasn't like me and the other commits were trying to get the other kids to commit or anything."