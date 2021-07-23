BCTV Daily Dispatch 23 July 2021: Saul Spills, Sky Spoils & Punkamania

Just when I thought I finally learned my lesson well, there was more to this than meets the eye. And for all the things you taught me, only time will tell, if I'll be able to survive, oh yeah. Teacher, teacher, can you teach me? Can you tell me all I need to know? Teacher, teacher, can you reach me? Or will I fall when you let me go… to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of love and respect to 38 Special (check out the video from the underrated 1984 film Teachers), welcome to your Tuesday edition of our daily rewind- with Pam & Tommy ruling the roost but a major player in Supernatural set to make a big impact (stay tuned). You know how this goes- we bring you a daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours. Today's newbies include Loki's He Who Remains getting character profile key art high honor, random thoughts on FX on Hulu's American Horror Stories, a Charmed shocker, and The Flash gets a season finale preview. From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- a look at the five articles that almost made the cut but are still worth your time.