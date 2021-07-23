Stanford engineers design an accurate wearable calorie burn counter #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi #opensource
Current fitness trackers aren’t the best at predicting actual calories burned. A team at Stanford created this open source wearable to better track real energy use. Engineers from Stanford University have developed a new calorie burn measurement system that is small, inexpensive and accurate. Also, people can make it themselves. Whereas smartwatches and smartphones tend to be off by about 40 to 80 percent when it comes to counting calories burned during an activity, this system averages 13 percent error.blog.adafruit.com
