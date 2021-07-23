Cancel
Penn State Daily Headlines: Friday, July 23

By Scott Cole
Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the Lions247 With Fight On State Penn State Daily Headlines page. We are happy to provide this as a service to our community and to the rest of the Nittany Nation. News about Penn State football, recruiting and other sports is available all year long anymore. Rather than have you break your browser searching for it all, we're here to collect as much of it as possible in one place. Why? Because we know it helps Penn State fans AND because we know we have the best online community where people will discuss what they read — whatever the source.

AllPennState

How Penn State Turned July Into a Huge Recruiting Month

Penn State capped a memorable month of recruiting with commitments from Pennsylvania linebacker Abdul Carter and Maryland defensive back Kevin Winston Jr., who became the 23rd and 24th players to join the 2022 recruiting class. The Lions received half of those commitments in July, a whirlwind recruiting month that began...
Big Ten East college football season preview

The first half of the college football season was defined by a lack of challengers at the top. Clemson and Alabama have more than looked the part. Georgia is close, Notre Dame is hovering around the conversation, and BYU should get a look. But the Big 12 has all but eliminated itself from the conversation, and other potential SEC contenders have proved to be fatally flawed. It has basically been the top three and a wide chasm.
Big Ten football predicted order of finish for 2021: Ohio State picked to win title over Wisconsin

With four straight league titles in hand and two straight College Football Playoff appearances, Ohio State has clearly established itself as the class of the Big Ten, and media who cover the league unanimously expect that dominance to continue in the 2021 season. In the annual cleveland.com Big Ten preseason media poll released Wednesday, the Buckeyes finished as the unanimous pick to win the league with all 34 voters projecting OSU to knock off the Big Ten West champion in the league title game.
Bold Predictions: Ohio State will move to the SEC

All this week, LGHL writers will be bring you articles focusing on their biggest and boldest predictions. Check out all of our “Bold Predictions” articles throughout the week HERE. Whether you disagree, let us know what you think in the comments below and on Twitter @Landgrant33. Full disclosure: I’ve been...
FanSided

What if Penn State actually joins the SEC?

Conference realignment rumors are swirling, including speculation that three Big Ten teams could wind up in the SEC, which would have major implications for Penn State. With conference realignment rumors swirling and the ‘super conference’ phrase becoming more prevalent, is it possible Penn State could actually leave the Big Ten and join the SEC?
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Clemson, Florida State Rumors

Another day, another college football realignment rumor. Oklahoma and Texas are officially heading to the SEC. The Sooners and the Longhorns will be joining the conference at some point in the next couple of years. An official arrival date has not been decided, though we’ll be seeing OU and Texas taking on the likes of Alabama, Georgia, LSU, etc. at some point in the 2020s.
The Spun

Report: Free Agent NFL Quarterback Retiring At 28

Few jobs in all of sports are as hard to maintain as an NFL quarterback. And for one quarterback, persistent struggles to get on the field have led him to walk away at age 28. According to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, quarterback Jake Rudock has retired. Rudock most recently had two stints with the Miami Dolphins, but did not see a snap in either of those campaigns.
Penn State Student Dies Following Battle With COVID-19

A Penn State student has died as a result of COVID-19-related complications, according to family and social media posts. Neil Patel, a 20-year-old sixth-semester Schreyer Honors College scholar studying finance, died on Sunday, August 1, following a four-month battle with COVID-19. He is the second known Penn State student to die after contracting the virus.
FanSided

Penn State football recruiting building for a bright future

Penn State football’s 2023 recruiting class received a massive jolt of Thursday with the addition of offensive lineman Alex Birchmeier. In the composite rankings, Birchmeier is ranked 42nd, while 247 Sports ranks him 19th overall, which is good for 5-star status, although 247 Sports only has one 2023 recruit rated as a 5-star so far.
Re: Penn State

12 team playoff, 4 power conferences within a few years. I don’t think UCF brings anything to the table either. I’d call Florida and see if they are open to leaving the SEC. ACC can offer natural rivals in FSU and Miami, and also a better basketball conference than the SEC offers.
PennLive.com

Penn State recruiting: 4-star cornerback announces commitment date; Nittany Lions among top 2

STATE COLLEGE — Penn State opened July with some fireworks on the recruiting trail, and now the Nittany Lions could do the same to close a busy month of commitments. Trinity Christian (Fla.) cornerback Cam Miller announced he’ll make his commitment Monday, July 26 in a social media post Tuesday, and Penn State is one of two finalists along with Virginia Tech. Miller pared his list down to the Nittany Lions and Hokies back on July 1.

