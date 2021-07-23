Cancel
Music

Ueberschall releases Blues Rock, 50s Jazz Guitar Trio & more

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUeberschall has released its new Elastik Soundbank Blues Rock, a collection of 800 loops and phrases that offer a modern take on the Blues but with a very retro sound. Inspired by the pioneers of the Delta Blues sound, modern Blues artists often blend elements of the original with elements of Rock. The result is a modern take on the Blues but with a very retro sound and Blues Rock captures that vibe in all its glory.

