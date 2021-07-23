Ueberschall releases Blues Rock, 50s Jazz Guitar Trio & more

Ultra Music is commemorating its 25th anniversary with two remakes of SOFI TUKKER’s “Drinkee” from Carl Cox and Vintage Culture & John Summit. World-renowned electronic music imprint Ultra Music is celebrating 25 years of fantastic beats this fall and to commemorate the occasion they’re dropping remixes of some of the biggest hits that have graced the label. First up is SOFI TUKKER‘s timeless debut single, “Drinkee,” a groundbreaking tune released in 2016 that put the duo on the map and earned them their first GRAMMY-nomination. UK house and techno legend Carl Cox took the reigns for the first of the remixes, with the Florida-based duo saying that he “embodies pure love of music and the craft in a way that has always inspired us. It’s a dream come true to get a remix from him.”