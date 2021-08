Quick Notes is a new feature introduced in the new iPadOS 15 and macOS 12 Monterey software. As the name suggests, Quick Notes is a quicker way to take notes without opening up the Notes app. It allows you to jot down things on your iPad or Mac without having to switch apps. The feature can also detect what app you’re using, and provide customisable ways to create notes. You can only create a Quick Note on an iPad or Mac, but you can view and edit a note on iPhone.