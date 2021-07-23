ID Released Of 57-Year-Old Killed In Hit-Run Long Island Crash

A 57-year-old Long Island man killed in a two-vehicle crash has been identified by police. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 57-year-old Long Island man killed in a hit-and-run crash has been identified by police.

The crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21, in Hempstead.

The victim, now identified as Jose Diego-Gesteira, of New Hyde Park, was riding a motorcycle southbound on Baldwin Road when he was involved in a crash with a 2020 Kia that was turning left onto Lawson Street, according to Nassau County Police.

Diego-Gesteira was pronounced dead at the scene, said police.

The driver of the Kia fled on foot, going west on Lawson Street, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

NCPD said. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

