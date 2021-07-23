“…Unforgettable. In a word ‘stunning’… I cannot recommend it enough! It is indispensable!”
Jonathan MS Pearce recently wrote a book on the Resurrection of Jesus, the second in his”Critical Examination” trilogy that looks at the historical basis for religious and theological claims about Jesus. The books weave history, theology, and philosophy to create a concerted salvo aimed at the justification for theistic belief. Please grab yourself a copy of the first two whilst he is busy writing the third, on the Exodus:skepticink.com
Comments / 0