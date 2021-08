My Hero Mania is one of the most popular Roblox games out there, and there are plenty of codes you can enter to get free things for your character. Based on the popular anime My Hero Academia, My Hero Mania lets you create your own superhero with your own unique quirk. You roll for these quirks by using Spins, and you can get more spins by entering special codes. If you really want to make your hero the best they can be, you’re going to need a lot of Spins to get that perfect quirk for your character. Here are all the working My Hero Mania codes as of July 2021.