‘Vacation Friends’ Trailer: Never Go On Vacation With John Cena
It’s a simple rule of travel: Never take a vacation with John Cena. Just look what happens! In the trailer for Vacation Friends, a new comedy film that’s going straight to Hulu this summer, Cena and his character’s wife (played by Meredith Hagner) meet another couple (Lil Rel Howery and Yvonne Orji) on vacation and things get totally out of hand. Then they return home, and John Cena crashes their wedding. Damn you John Cena!!!wcrz.com
