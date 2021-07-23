CITY OF BRENHAM SEEKING $4.4 MILLION IN COVID-19 RELIEF FUNDS
The City of Brenham is applying for over $4 million in COVID-19 relief funding. At a budget workshop Wednesday, the Brenham City Council approved submitting documentation to receive funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, through the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund (CLFRF). The program’s allocation for the City of Brenham totals $4,426,200 separated in two payments of $2,213,100, one this year and one next year.kwhi.com
