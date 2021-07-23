CITY OF BRENHAM SEEKING $4.4 MILLION IN COVID-19 RELIEF FUNDS

MILFORD — Millions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief money may arrive in Milford just as the town is looking at buying and operating its own drinking water system. “If (the Milford Water Company purchase) goes through, it is vital that we use these funds to ensure that we can handle capital needs and do enhanced infrastructure for the water company,” Milford Finance Director Zachary Taylor said. “It is really amazing that it’s available to us.”