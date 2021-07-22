ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

VIDEO: This TikTok trend is better for your abs than crunches

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hula-Hoop dancers are taking the reemerging trend to a whole new...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

One-Layer Makeup Is The New TikTok Beauty Trend That Can Save You Time Every Morning

If there’s one eternal struggle when it comes to summer makeup, it’s creating a long-lasting, buildup-free yet dewy foundation look that won’t clog your pores (or look like it’s clogging your pores in cakey sections) at the same time. As the weather gets warmer, rocking a healthy glow (and not in an oily way) can feel impossible after layering on various products, so we checked in with professional makeup artist Mary Winkenwerder to learn more about one genius beauty hack that is gaining increasing popularity on TikTok. Dubbed ‘one-layer’ makeup, this trend refers to exactly what it sounds like— applying several different products at once— in the efforts to keep a shine-free complexion while ultimately saving you time in your A.M. routine.
MAKEUP
CNN

Too Busy For TikTok? Here Are The 35 Trending Products Everyone Wants

When it comes to being a busy bee, finding items and products that make your life as simple as possible is essential. Reduce, reuse and recycle with the following 35 Amazon products that are guaranteed to save you time, money, and effort while serving as efficient and reliable items that you will love. We have rounded up all the top finds from the soda can lid that allows you to return to your carbonated drink hours after popping it open to an insulated food jar that can keep your hot lunch warm for the entire day are just two items we know you will fall in love with. Food storage, reusable grocery bags, and even a few fashion tools are all waiting for you below to assist you in making your day as convenient and easy as possible. No need to thank us, just get scrolling.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
whowhatwear

This Once Outdated Handbag Trend Is Back—34 Finds I Am Madly in Love With

Season after season, there's always a trend that manages to come back into the fray and surprise us. Such is the case with the return of one specific handbag trend: fringe bags. For context, fringe was a standout trend in spring/summer 2022 collections. Fringe played a dominant role in collections from Alaïa and Proenza Schouler, as they sent dresses with car wash–like fringe down the runway. Of course, donning a head-to-toe fringe look isn't for everyone, so the next best thing is fringe bags. What's great about the return of this formerly outdated handbag trend is that it's the easiest way to ease yourself back into the idea of wearing fringe. Additionally, newer iterations of this trend are far posher than their predecessors. (Think of the cliché boho-inspired fringe bags that dominated the mid-2000s.) The recent iterations focus on unconventional materials, shapes, and colors to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abs#New Level#Ankles#Hula Hoop
The Independent

Kim Kardashian says she widened crotch area of SKIMS for Khloe

Kim Kardashian has revealed the design team at SKIMS, her shapewear brand, will be widening the crotch area for its bodysuit.Taking to Instagram, the 41-year-old reality TV star said the change was happening after her sister, Khloe Kardashian, had been vocal about the bodysuits not covering her entire vagina.“@khloekardashian it’s your lucky day,” Kim wrote on a video posted to her Instagram Stories.“I’m in a @skims design meeting and we’re going to wide the shapewear bodysuit vagina area just for you.”Kim included the hashtag #TheKhloeKut in the post. In a voiceover, Kim added: “Khloe, you would be so proud....
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

I’m an etiquette coach – the fashion mistake that makes you look cheap & like you’re compensating for growing up poor

FASHION fans, if you're proud of your high-end accessories, beware: your "statement jewelry" may not be saying what you think it is. One etiquette expert decoded the embarrassing message you might be sending with your accessory choices, and explained how to communicate class and sophistication instead. Etiquette coach and influencer...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
StyleCaster

Selena Gomez Has Earned a Huge Salary Ever Since She Was a Kid—Here’s Her Net Worth Today

Click here to read the full article. Musician, actress, executive producer, cooking show host and brand founder are just some of the titles she carries—so it should come as no surprise that Selena Gomez‘s net worth is equally impressive. But how much is Selena Gomez worth, exactly, and where does she earn all her money? Well, when it comes to someone like Selena, the truth is that her yearly salary is made up of paychecks from all over the place. Whether it’s her Rare Beauty makeup line, her partnership with HBO Max on her at-home cooking show Selena + Chef, her nearly-decade-long...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
The US Sun

I’m a fashion expert and plus size women always make the same mistakes – there are easier ways to look slimmer

WE’VE all been guilty of not dressing the best way for our body types, and now SuppleChicTV is here to tell us the best ways to actually do so. No matter your size or weight there'll always be some styles that work for you and flatter your body, while there will be others that can instead make you look tacky or washed out - and this can all depend on your body type.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HuffPost

19 Sandals From Amazon That'll Be Easy On Your Eyes And Your Feet

A pair of Birkenstock sandals that basically go with everything and will keep you both comfy and on-trend, day or night. A pair of colorful Tevas because ’90s fashion never really went out of style. A pair of elastic flat sandals with soft, crisscross straps that are way easier...
SHOPPING
WebMD

Exercise Lying Down? Absolutely!

Right before I was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, I was the fittest I had ever been in my life. I ran almost every day with my golden retriever and played soccer with my husband on a co-ed soccer team (I was terrible, but I blew through 500+ calories with every game). In fact, it was being hit with a soccer ball that sent me to the nurse practitioner who found my spreading cancer.
WORKOUTS
CNN

TikTok Travel Hacks That'll Save You Time And Money

TikTok has taken the world by storm, and for a good reason! In the app, so many people share tips and tricks on maximizing your travel experiences — whether it's food, transportation, or accommodation. We've rounded up 35 Tik Tok travel hacks that'll save you time and money so you can travel smoothly!
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CNN

TikTok and Instagram Have Made These Products Famous. Don’t Be The Last To Know

Do you ever have one of those moments where you see something wild on TikTok or Instagram and have to have it? You and a few thousand other people: that's how we get these viral products that take off. If you don't have time to scroll through all of TikTok to find the best things, we've got you covered. Here are our favorite viral Amazon products. Get reading before these products sell out.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CNN

Good Vibes Only: 35 Things To Make You Feel Better About The World

The past few years have been stressful and filled with change. Whether you're slowly returning to an office commute or still adjusting to a fully remote schedule, many stresses and anxieties come with every day. We've researched and scrolled and found different Amazon products that go beyond just your typical face mask and binge-watching self-care nights. We've rounded up picks like comfy pajamas, cookbooks, indoor herb gardens, and aromatherapy options to help you feel a little bit better about the world. Most selections are budget-friendly and will bring some joy to your day.
LIFESTYLE
CNN

Treat Yourself To These 35 Gifts Too Good To Give Away

While we love shopping for others and giving gifts, sometimes it feels right to treat yourself to a purchase you've had your eye on or get yourself the gift you know someone loved receiving. Whether it's self-care, kitchen gadgets, or home decor, it's always a good idea to get yourself a little something just for its sake. Don't know where to start? We've done the work for you. We rounded up 35 top picks for excellent gifts, even if it is a little something to treat yourself. No matter your budget or inspiration, there's something for everyone. Maybe you're looking to elevate your self-care experience with a towel warmer, shower steamers, and a bath caddy, or you're looking to improve your photography skills. However you like to treat yourself, we've got you covered.
SHOPPING
CNN

Modernize Your Living Space With 35 Easy Tech Touches

Today’s home demands today’s tech. That’s why we’ve gone and collected 35 state-of-the-art items you can easily integrate into your home. Some of our selections improve upon their traditional counterparts, like the bedside lamp with wireless charging or the digital kitchen scale and measuring cup. Others take it up a notch and go “smart” too, such as the Kasa Smart Plug or the BOND remote ceiling fan controller. But regardless of the devices you choose, you’ll be working toward a more contemporary home.
ELECTRONICS
CNN

35 Blissful And Affordable Products That Will Make Your Day

Feeling good, blissful, and happy doesn’t have to be expensive. We’ve rounded up our top picks that cover all categories from home cleaning to beauty picks, even kitchen items that we think will make you feel amazing. Whether you opt for happy home decor, organizational and cleaning items, or even comfortable lounge items to wear around your house, Amazon is full of affordable everyday items that can bring you joy and bliss.
SHOPPING
Travel + Leisure

These Stylish Sandals Feel Like Walking on a 'Memory Foam Mattress' — and They're Just $38

Summer is here, and it's officially time to break out your favorite sandals, whether you're headed to the beach or exploring a new city on foot. If you're still searching for a pair that's both stylish and comfortable, don't fret. Amazon shoppers have found sandals that do it all with the Clarks Arla Gracie Sandals. The best part? They're far more affordable than you'd expect.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CNN

32 Tall Girl Friendly Fashion Finds That Are Actually Really Cute

Finding clothes you like is never easy, especially when you're a tall girl. Being tall, especially in a society where the ideal beauty is about 5'4″, can make you feel like there aren't enough clothes for you to wear, or only clothes made for basketball players are considered cute. After hours and hours of digging through the internet, we've come out victorious with this great collection of 32 Tall Girl Friendly Fashion Finds that are cute!
APPAREL
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
157K+
Post
867M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy