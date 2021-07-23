Cancel
Norman Reedus has doubts about The Walking Dead film role

Corydon Times-Republican
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorman Reedus has doubts about The Walking Dead film role. Norman Reedus has confessed that it is "up in the air" if he plays Daryl Dixon in 'The Walking Dead' movie.

Norman Reedus
#The Walking Dead#Up In The Air
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Walking Dead director shares new Rick Grimes movie update

The Walking Dead's Rick Grimes spin-off movie is definitely still going ahead, according to the director. Greg Nicotero has given an update about what's happening with the movie, saying it's taking a little longer as they're just making sure "they get it right". Nicotero has admitted he's still not sure...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Norman Reedus wants to play a Marvel character

Norman Reedus, the actor who plays Daryl on The Walking Dead, revealed that he would love to play a Marvel character. Who is it about?. Norman Reedus achieved world fame with The Walking Dead. The actor is part of history since the first season, where he managed to captivate all fans with his character Daryl Dixon. Without a doubt, he showed what he is capable of acting and is ready to face new challenges. Will Marvel be your next project?
MoviesComicBook

Invincible Creator Robert Kirkman Wants to Cast The Walking Dead's Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira

Invincible creator Robert Kirkman hopes to reunite former Walking Dead co-stars Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira in future seasons of his adult animated superhero series. Lincoln and Gurira, who played partners Rick Grimes and Michonne before their respective exits in Seasons 9 and 10 of the AMC zombie drama, would join a cast led by their former Walking Dead co-star Steven Yeun as the voice of 17-year-old costumed crime-fighter Mark Grayson. The series, already renewed for Seasons 2 and 3 at Amazon Prime Video, reunites current Walking Dead stars Lauren Cohan, Khary Payton, and Ross Marquand with former cast members Chad Coleman, Michael Cudlitz, Lennie James, and Sonequa Martin-Green.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

The Walking Dead star offers small hint about Daryl and Carol spin-off

The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus has offered a nugget of information concerning the Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier spin-off. During Comic-Con@Home last weekend, IMDb caught up with the zombie drama's cast where Reedus was quizzed on the in-development adventures of his and Melissa McBride's characters. "I can't tell you a...
MoviesPosted by
GAMINGbible

Norman Reedus Wants To Play Ghost Rider In The MCU

Honestly, it's becoming difficult to name actors who aren't in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at this point. Though there are those who aren't a big fan of Marvel's superpowered properties, it seems that A-list actors of all shapes and sizes want to be involved in future projects. Last week we reported that Henry Cavill was meeting with Marvel but today we've heard that Norman Reedus wants to be Ghost Rider.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

The Walking Dead: "Exciting Stuff Happening" with Rick Grimes Film

Only a day or so after we covered TWD director, executive producer & effects mastermind Greg Nicotero offering a brief update on how things were going with the upcoming films built around Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes (and possibly others) returning for an epic big-screen adventure. Then at Saturday's Comic-Con@Home, Robert Kirkman had some thoughts to share that also confirmed that there' a lot going on behind the scenes and that they're as anxious to get intel out to fans as the fans are to eat it up. But his initial answer to being asked when TWD fans can expect the film didn't start off too promising but it gets much more (understandably) promising.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

The Walking Dead Film "Still Alive"; Greg Nicotero Read Script Drafts

While all of the buzz around the TWDU has been around the 11th & final season of The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead starting on its seventh season, and The Walking Dead: World Beyond getting ready to roll out its 2nd & final season, and work on spinoffs already happening, you would think that would be enough to keep the TWD fandom happily distracted. But when you tease Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes (and possibly others) returning for a feature film follow-up to his CRM-fueled Season 9 disappearance, that's a whole lot of toothpaste you can't put back in the tube. Folks are going to remember. That's why it was kind of TWD director, executive producer & effects mastermind Greg Nicotero to offer a brief update as well as his thoughts on how a big-screen adventure would differ from what the AMC series offers.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Norman Reedus posts disturbing selfie with Silent Hill 3 bunny

Silent Hills still keeps people awake at night, and for good reason: the cancelled survival horror was to be directed by Hideo Kojima and Guillermo del Toro, it was to star Norman Reedus, and its playable demo P.T. was so terrifying it has spawned hordes of clones. When Kojima departed Konami in 2015, the latter said that it will "continue to develop the Silent Hill series," but there's been no further word since.
Visual ArtMovieWeb

Norman Reedus Is Johnny Blaze in New MCU Fan Art After Lobbying for Ghost Rider Role

Norman Reedus is Johnny Blaze in a new piece of Ghost Rider fan art, leading to some fans wondering why this casting hasn't actually happened yet. Of course, Reedus is best known for his fan favorite role as zombie slayer Daryl Dixon on The Walking Dead, a role he's been playing since the very start of the series in 2010. He'll reprise in a spinoff when the show ends next year, but that doesn't mean he isn't open to appearing in other major franchises.
Video GamesComicBook

Did Norman Reedus Just Tease a Silent Hills Revival?

Did Norman Reedus just tease a new Silent Hill game or possibly the return of Silent Hills, also known as P.T., a horror game from Konami, Hideo Kojima, and Guillermo del Toro that was famously canceled in 2015. Taking to Instagram, Norman Reedus, who was set to play a character in the cancelled Silent Hills game, posted a cryptic video clip featuring what appears to be Robbie the Rabbit, a character from Silent Hill 3. This was done with zero context, and thus ignited a whole host of speculation.
TV SeriesVulture

The Walking Dead Season 11 Trailer Has Reapers and Creepers

Yesterday, during a Comic-Con@Home panel, AMC debuted a supersize trailer for the 11th and final season of The Walking Dead. It was all a-shambles, which when you’re talking about zombies, is actually a compliment. In the trailer, Jeffrey Dean Morgan is haunted by past demons, and zombies are slaughtered by Norman Reedus. The Reapers make an appearance with their masks and scythes, and there’s lots of talk of defending the home base at Alexandria. Also, wild horses. A very photogenic side effect of the zombie apocalypse is all those wild horses. The trailer takes a turn after two-and-a-half minutes of doom and gloom, when it cuts to what’s meant to look like a busted CRT TV feed of the creepy-cheery “Commonwealth,” led by Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) backed by a bunch of Stormtrooper-looking paramilitary. The Walking Dead’s endgame just got a lot more interesting. It premieres on AMC August 22 and AMC+ August 15.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

The Walking Dead stars want to reprise DC roles in a unique way

The Walking Dead duo Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan have discussed potentially reprising their World of DC roles. In the 2017 blockbuster Justice League, they briefly played Thomas and Martha Wayne in a flashback scene depicting their deaths at the hands of Joe Chill. Speaking to ComicBook recently, Morgan...
TV SeriesPosted by
GamesRadar+

The Walking Dead season 11 trailer released as writers confirm show's ending is not finished yet

The Walking Dead season 11 has a trailer showing off what to expect in the final chapter of the undead saga. Familiar faces like Daryl (Norman Reedus), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Maggie (Lauren Cohen), Rosita (Christian Serratos), and Judith (Cailey Fleming) are back in the trailer – and we also get a good look at the advanced society of the Commonwealth, with its armored soldiers. Plus, there's a group of sinister looking masked survivors causing trouble for the main cast.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and Leah dynamic for season 11

In season 10c of The Walking Dead, the story of how Daryl Dixon spent his time during the years he spent looking for his brother Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) was told. Many fans were disappointed to learn that during that time, Daryl met and had a fling with a woman named Leah (Lynn Collins). Now it appears that she will also be present in season 11. What does this mean for Daryl?

