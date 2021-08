Four police officers are set to provide their first public testimony before the House Select Committee investigating the events of Jan. 6. (This stream contains graphic content.) The officers — from both the D.C. police department as well as the Capitol Police — are expected to testify about their experiences of both physical and verbal abuse as they tried to protect the Capitol from a swelling horde of demonstrators determined to stop Congress’s efforts to certify the 2020 electoral college results and declare Joe Biden the next president. The Post’s Libby Casey will anchor from The Washington Post newsroom and will be joined by colleagues Philip Bump, Rhonda Colvin, Karoun Demirjian, Peter Hermann James Hohmann, Tom Jackman, Hannah Jewell, Joyce Koh and Marianna Sotomayor.