WASHINGTON, AUSTIN and DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – In an effort prevent further spread of the delta variant, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its mask guidance on Tuesday, July 27, to recommend fully-vaccinated people wear masks indoors when in areas with “substantial” and “high” transmission of COVID-19, which includes nearly two-thirds of all U.S. counties. “In recent days I have seen new scientific data from recent outbreak investigations showing that the Delta variant behaves uniquely differently from past strains of the virus that cause Covid-19,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told a media briefing on Tuesday. “This new science...